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A TikToker Says Her Ex-Husband Told Her He Had $5,000 in Credit Card Debt. Then He Showed Her a Statement Listing $15,000, and She Says It Was the Final Straw

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Source: @LIZZYAKLEIN/TIKTOK

A TikToker's ex-husband fooled her into believing he had a $5,000 credit card debt when the debt was $15,000.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:32 a.m. ET

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A TikToker got duped by her own husband regarding his credit card debt.

As @lizzyaklein explained in a clip she posted on the social media platform recently, her ex-husband told her he had $5,000 in credit card debt, when it was actually $15,000.

This turned out to be the final straw in the couple's marriage.

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The TikToker Met Her Now-Ex-Husband At Work

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Image of a TikToker got duped by her own husband regarding his credit card debt.
Source: @LIZZYAKLEIN/TIKTOK

A TikToker got duped by her own husband regarding his credit card debt.

It all started when they first met, working together as accountants at the same place before she later switched careers.

“We both literally studied finance, and we worked in accounting,” she said.

She recalled that every time she tried to discuss their finances, her now-ex-husband would get angry and yell at her, questioning whether she even trusted him.

“Why can’t we talk about our finances?” she asked him.

She also said he had been more open to discussing their finances before they got married.

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The Couple Originally Chose To Keep Their Finances Separate

Image of the TikToker recalled that every time she tried to discuss their finances, her now-ex-husband used to become angry and yell at her.
Source: @LIZZYAKLEIN/TIKTOK

The TikToker recalled that every time she tried to discuss their finances, her now-ex-husband used to become angry and yell at her.

Initially, the couple had decided to keep their money separate until his student loans were paid off, as he didn't want to put that debt on her.

The TikToker, meanwhile, agreed, with the hope that they might open a joint account later on.

However, later never came, and she became suspicious as he grew more secretive about money.

“Something’s not right,” she recalled thinking in the clip, explaining that she was even afraid to raise the issue since her ex would then yell, give her the silent treatment, or remain upset on the matter.

Additionally, her ex also initially told her he had “a little bit of credit card debt,” which he later revealed to be about $5,000. As his partner, she offered to lend him the money to pay off the debt, but he got angry.

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The Moment of Truth Hit Her When She Found the $15,000 Debt

Image of the TikToker's ex also initially told her he had 'a little bit of credit card debt,' which he later revealed to be about $5,000.
Source: @LIZZYAKLEIN/TIKTOK

The TikToker's ex also initially told her he had 'a little bit of credit card debt,' which he later revealed to be about $5,000.

The creator then asked to see the credit card statement and his bank account details, since the debt could affect her, too. However, he refused and became angry with her.

Things escalated to the point where she told him she would divorce him if he was not willing to be honest with her.

Ultimately, her ex showed her the account statement, which listed $15,000 in credit card debt.

She then began crying and said that he blamed her, pointing to incidents early in their relationship when he said he had struggled to trust her.

“None of it made any sense,” she said in the video.

The TikToker's Ex Didn't Fix Things Either

Image of when the TikToker told her ex she would divorce him if he wasn't going to be honest with her, he showed her the account statement, which listed $15,000 in credit card debt.
Source: @LIZZYAKLEIN/TIKTOK

When the TikToker told her ex she would divorce him if he wasn't going to be honest with her, he showed her the account statement, which listed $15,000 in credit card debt.

To make matters worse, her ex then sat in his car and gave her the silent treatment.

“He made my life h--- after that,” the TikToker said.

Apparently, this incident occurred about 10 months before she left, but this isn't the only story she has about their failed marriage that she had to leave.

The creator also mentioned that she lent him money throughout the marriage and managed her own finances responsibly, expressing concern that she could be held responsible for debt accumulated during the marriage, even though they kept their finances separate.

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