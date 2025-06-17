Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are 'in Awe' of 'Talented' Daughter Audrey's Singing Career: 'She’s Got an Incredible Voice'

"Audrey is so talented; she's got this incredible voice and presence that you just can't teach," an insider told a news outlet . "Tim and Faith are in awe of her. They always knew she had it in her, but seeing her step into the spotlight has been really emotional for them. She's the baby of the family, and they both get teary-eyed when they talk about her taking this next step."

The source added: "Everyone is saying she sounds just like Faith, and it's true. Her voice is a carbon copy of her mom's, and she looks so much like her, too. This is something Audrey has been working at for a long time. She studied music and has been very dedicated to it; this is her passion."

Audrey couldn't contain her excitement either, posting, "It's out!!!!! ‘I Am… I Said' out everywhere. Wherever you listen to music. Wooohooo!!!"

Her entire family stands firmly behind her as she makes waves in the music industry.

"Faith is helping her every step of the way, with vocal coaching and her stage presence; it's something they bond over," the insider revealed. "They're thrilled that she's finally taken this big step and released her first single. They know how much she loves to sing and how much she wants this, and they believe she has what it takes to go all the way."