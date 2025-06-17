Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are 'in Awe' of 'Talented' Daughter Audrey's Singing Career: 'She’s Got an Incredible Voice'
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are beaming with pride as their daughter Audrey McGraw embarks on her musical journey.
The 23-year-old recently released her debut single, and insiders reveal her famous parents are fully supportive of her ambitions.
"Audrey is so talented; she's got this incredible voice and presence that you just can't teach," an insider told a news outlet. "Tim and Faith are in awe of her. They always knew she had it in her, but seeing her step into the spotlight has been really emotional for them. She's the baby of the family, and they both get teary-eyed when they talk about her taking this next step."
The source added: "Everyone is saying she sounds just like Faith, and it's true. Her voice is a carbon copy of her mom's, and she looks so much like her, too. This is something Audrey has been working at for a long time. She studied music and has been very dedicated to it; this is her passion."
On May 16, Audrey released her first single, a cover of Neil Diamond's "I Am… I Said."
Tim proudly shared his daughter's achievement on Instagram, exclaiming, "Released today!!! So good!!!"
Audrey couldn't contain her excitement either, posting, "It's out!!!!! ‘I Am… I Said' out everywhere. Wherever you listen to music. Wooohooo!!!"
Her entire family stands firmly behind her as she makes waves in the music industry.
"Faith is helping her every step of the way, with vocal coaching and her stage presence; it's something they bond over," the insider revealed. "They're thrilled that she's finally taken this big step and released her first single. They know how much she loves to sing and how much she wants this, and they believe she has what it takes to go all the way."
In addition to Audrey, Tim, 58, and Faith, 57, share daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26. The family recently celebrated Audrey's first original song, "Thunder," released on May 30.
Tim once again praised his daughter's talent leading up to the song's release, writing on Instagram on May 27, "Here comes another Audrey song this Friday! One of my favorites!!"
This isn't the first time Tim has expressed pride in his children's achievements.
"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," the dad-of-three told People in December 2021. "We raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. What I'm most grateful for is how normal our kids are and how grounded they are. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."
Though all three of their girls are pursuing careers away from home, Faith cherishes their visits.
"The great thing is they have still wanted to hang out with us, and we're grateful for that," she shared.