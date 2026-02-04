Timbaland Reveals Which Artist He'd Most Want Back in the Studio: 'This Might Shock People'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Few producers have shaped the sound of modern music quite like Timbaland — and decades into his career, the Grammy–winning hitmaker says curiosity, not comfort, is what keeps him going.
While dishing to OK! about his latest creative ventures — including a new partnership with Babybel for the brand's first-ever music collaboration — Timbaland revealed there’s one legendary artist he’s been thinking seriously about reuniting with in the studio.
And the answer, he admits, "might shock people."
Timbaland Invites Elton John Back in the Studio After 2007 Collab
"You know who I would probably want to write a song with?" Timbaland says. "Maybe a touching song that [would] touch the world. It’s funny you asked that because I thought about this yesterday. I was in the studio and I was like, this is probably going to shock people. Well, not really shock the world, but people are going to be like, ‘What?’”
That artist? Elton John.
"I worked with Elton on Shock Value," Timbaland continues, recalling the duo's 2007 hit song "2 Man Show." "And I feel like Elton is so anti-AI. I think me and him doing a song and me showing him how I use it, he would be like, 'This is why you're Tim.'"
Timbaland says the conversation around artificial intelligence in music is often misunderstood — even among icons.
"And I would say, ‘But Elton, we’re not going to use it. We’re going to use you,'" he explains. "We’re going to use this for a demo to enhance what we’re trying to do."
In his mind, AI isn’t a replacement — it’s a tool.
"He would be like, ‘Ah, I never looked at it that way,'" Timbaland quips.
Timbaland Didn't Think He 'Nailed' Hit Song 'The Way I Are'
- Elton John Praises Britney Spears' Singing Chops After The Music Sensations Team Up For A Remix Of 'Tiny Dancer'
- Britney Spears Spills Out of Scandalous Bikini While Dancing to Ex Justin Timberlake's Song
- Britney Spears Fans Verbally Attack Timbaland Over His 'Malicious' Comments About Pop Star's Bombshell Memoir
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
That philosophy is rooted in instinct — something he’s trusted throughout his career, even when he didn’t immediately see the magic himself.
He points to one of his biggest records as proof. “I thought ‘The Way I Are’ was small,” Timbaland recalls. “I liked it, but I didn’t think I nailed it. Then they called me and said everybody thought it was the biggest record — and it became one of my biggest hits ever.”
That instinct-driven approach has allowed Timbaland to remain influential across decades, even as the industry continues to evolve. Rather than rejecting new tools, he embraces them — including emerging technology — while remaining firm about the importance of human creativity.
Timbaland Shares His Thoughts on Using AI in Music
"I never put the machine before the human element," he notes. "AI is just another tool in the tool belt. Innovation has always been about using what’s around you to elevate what you already do."
That forward-thinking mindset also extends beyond the studio. Timbaland recently partnered with Babybel on the brand’s first-ever music collaboration, which merges food, music and collectible culture. He emphasizes, however, that "no AI" was used for the unexpected collaboration.
Timbaland Remixes 'Im Your Baby'
Inspired by Babybel’s signature red wax and classic vinyl, the campaign features Mini Wax Tracks — limited-edition 3" micro-vinyl records with a matching mini turntable, along with exclusive remixes of Babybel’s original song, "I’m Your Baby."
Fans can enter now through Friday, February 6, for a chance to win the collectible release, while the tracks are also available for streaming across major platforms.
As for what’s next, Timbaland isn’t slowing down — and if another studio session with Elton John does happen, don’t expect it to sound like anything people have heard before.