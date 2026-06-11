Tina Win Makes Cannes Debut, Hits amfAR Gala With Best Friend Tara Reid and Takes New York at Tribeca

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Rising independent pop and R&B artist Tina Win has been making serious moves on the international circuit, touching down at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, lighting up the legendary amfAR Gala alongside her best friend and actress Tara Reid, attending a major Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York, and dropping a brand new single at the center of it all. "Chaos" Arrives Right in the thick of her festival run, Tina Win released her latest single "Chaos" on May 29. The track is the follow-up to her buzzing dance-pop single "How To Be Cool" and adds another dimension to a catalog that has been building steadily since her debut single "Try Anything." Where "How To Be Cool" established Win as a sharp, confident presence with a polished sound, "Chaos" leans into the rawer, more emotionally charged side of her artistry. The Romanian-American singer-songwriter has described her music as a reflection of the chaos she has lived through, and the new single puts that ethos front and center. As an independent artist who owns her masters through Tina Win Music LLC, every release is a deliberate statement, and "Chaos" lands as one of the most personal chapters yet.

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Cannes Debut, amfAR Gala and a Best Friend on the Riviera The 32nd amfAR Gala Cannes, held May 21 at the iconic Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, was one of the most glamorous evenings on the Cannes calendar. For Tina Win, it was her first time attending, and she made it count. Dressed in a gown by designer Dorota Goldpoint, Win arrived alongside her close friend, American Pie actress Tara Reid, for a night that brought together cinema, fashion, and philanthropy on the French Riviera. Tara Reid was among the stars in attendance at the gala presented by Chopard, joining Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Rami Malek, and Lizzo for an evening hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis. The event raised $20 million for HIV/AIDS research, with donations up 18% from the previous year.

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Walking the Carpet in Le Thanh Hoa Win's Cannes debut extended well beyond the gala. She also stepped onto the festival red carpet for a premiere, dressed in a gown by celebrated Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa, completing her South of France run in statement fashion. For a self-made independent artist who has spent years building her career from the ground up, the back-to-back appearances marked a genuine arrival on the global stage. Win has drawn from a background in high-fashion and editorial media, having interned at Allure and Cosmo and worked backstage at Fashion Week. That background shows. Every appearance is intentional, every look considered.

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Source: Credit: Getty