Tisha Vaculin–The Vision Behind Hollywood’s R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment

One of Hollywood’s Rising Powerhouses

Once a rising star, for the past few months, Tisha Vaculin has enjoyed the thrill of leading one of the rising powerhouses in Hollywood filmmaking. There is a sense of the epic in the upcoming film projects under Tisha’s leadership–from Law of the Sea, which looks to be a rollicking maritime adventure, to science fiction titles like Stem and Stem: Evolution. These, along with a slew of other major projects, are set for release between 2025 and 2027. It is clear that R. C. Rockefeller Entertainment is hitting the ground running, and Tisha has brought that same creative and ambitious energy with her to networking events, meetings with other powers in Hollywood, and recently to the Oscars.

During the Oscars weekend, Tisha and her team attended exclusive industry events, connecting with Hollywood leadership and with many of entertainment’s biggest names. For Tisha, the weekend reinforced her vision for what R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment can become: a space for telling stories that haven’t been told yet while staying connected to the heart of Hollywood, that industry and community she loves.