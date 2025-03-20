Tisha Vaculin–The Vision Behind Hollywood’s R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment
Tisha Vaculin, CEO of R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment, brings to her new role at the helm of this gutsy and creative film-making studio a fresh perspective that isn’t often seen in the top ranks of Hollywood’s studio executives. She has lived her career both behind the camera (as a film producer) and in front of it (as an actress). Her experience on both sides of the camera has instilled in her a deep appreciation for both the creative and the business sides of the industry. Now, she brings to her role as CEO both a comprehensive view of filmmaking and a passion for storytelling dating back to her earliest acting days.
One of Hollywood’s Rising Powerhouses
Once a rising star, for the past few months, Tisha Vaculin has enjoyed the thrill of leading one of the rising powerhouses in Hollywood filmmaking. There is a sense of the epic in the upcoming film projects under Tisha’s leadership–from Law of the Sea, which looks to be a rollicking maritime adventure, to science fiction titles like Stem and Stem: Evolution. These, along with a slew of other major projects, are set for release between 2025 and 2027. It is clear that R. C. Rockefeller Entertainment is hitting the ground running, and Tisha has brought that same creative and ambitious energy with her to networking events, meetings with other powers in Hollywood, and recently to the Oscars.
During the Oscars weekend, Tisha and her team attended exclusive industry events, connecting with Hollywood leadership and with many of entertainment’s biggest names. For Tisha, the weekend reinforced her vision for what R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment can become: a space for telling stories that haven’t been told yet while staying connected to the heart of Hollywood, that industry and community she loves.
A Hands-On Approach
Succeeding as an actress and producer is a matter of both who you know and what stories you have to tell, and now as a CEO, Tisha continues to work vigorously on both of these fronts. Her approach to leadership is both hands-on and forward-looking, as she oversees projects in development closely, works to connect her company with key players in the entertainment industry, and advocates for more inclusive storytelling, new storytelling formats, and more creative production techniques.
It has almost become a meme in popular culture that Hollywood in the past decade has taken to reruns–reissuing and remaking older material in order to chase an ever younger audience. Tisha appears uninterested in either rehashing or trends-chasing; the magic is in doing something new–staying ahead of the trends so that you can set the trends.
When she worked as an actress and producer, Tisha had to break through industry norms and push for more creative control of her projects. Now that she has the creative control and an energetic team to execute that creativity, she looks unwilling to let the opportunity go to waste. For Tisha and her team, every story is an opportunity not only to create something imaginative but to inspire change, because stories can invite you to look at the world differently.
Tisha Vaculin is not just leading the business at R.C. Rockefeller Entertainment; she is defining its vision and its role in the future of filmmaking. With her strategic vision, a talented team, and an actress and director’s passion for storytelling, Tisha is now preparing for the launch of multiple new projects. Keep an eye on the studio’s website and on the entertainment news for updates about their upcoming films.