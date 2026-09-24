Craig Melvin Gives Cryptic Response When Asked About GLP-1 Use on 'Today' After Admitting He 'Lost Some Weight'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Craig Melvin gave a cryptic response when asked whether GLP-1 injections contributed to his recent weight loss.
The 47-year-old anchor addressed the topic during the Thursday, September 24, episode of the Today show, as the panel of hosts discussed how fast food restaurants were adapting to consumers using GLP-1 medications.
Dylan Dreyer Asked Craig Melvin About GLP-1s
Al Roker called out meteorologist Dylan Dreyer over the question she asked Melvin during the break, asking her to mention what she had asked him as the cameras returned to the anchors.
"I asked if you do the shot," Dreyer, 45, said to Melvin, who was visibly surprised. "I did. You thought I was being judgy. I was literally just asking because I feel like everyone I know is on it."
Melvin said he interpreted the question as a suggestion that he should be taking weight-loss medication.
Craig Melvin Confirmed Weight Loss
Roker, 72, pointed out Melvin's slimmer frame, prompting Melvin to confirm he had "lost some weight."
Dryer insisted that Melvin "assumed" she was being "judgy," prompting him to reply with playful indignation, "Assume! I sit next to you every day for years."
- 'Today' Show Correspondent Emilie Ikeda Announces Pregnancy Live on Air, Surprising Co-Hosts Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin
- Jennifer Aniston Steps Out With Boyfriend Jim Curtis for Dinner With 'Friends' Costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
- Adam Scott Describes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s High-Profile Nuptials as a 'Lovely, Lovely Event'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Craig Melvin Brushed Off GLP-1 Speculation
Melvin did not confirm or deny whether he had used a GLP-1 medication to assist with recent health progress.
Despite the medication's popularity, with the segment pointing out that one in 10 Americans use a GLP-1 for weight loss, none of the anchors have publicly spoken about taking it.
Last year, Jenna Bush Hager brushed off the topic, saying, "I mean, I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons."
Craig Melvin Clashed With Marco Rubio Earlier This Week
Melvin made headlines earlier this week following a tense clash with Marco Rubio.
Melvin discussed Donald Trump's decision to ban multiple news outlets from the White House with the U.S. Secretary of State, 55, asking him, "With all due respect, should media outlets be banned because the president doesn’t like their coverage?”
"I think the White House feels very strongly, the president feels very strongly that, 'Why should I have people working in my building and my office that I believe are not honestly covering my administration?'" Rubio said. "That’s how he feels."
Melvin continued to press the federal official, asking whether the idea "sat right" with him.
"They’re gonna all write stories and do stories about the president," Rubio rebutted. "What he is arguing is, 'Why should I have these people? What right do they have to be embedded in this building?' They can cover the White House, they just can’t have a desk there."
CNN, MS NOW and Politico released a joint statement on September 21, confirming they planned to take legal action to protect their "First Amendment rights."