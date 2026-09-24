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Craig Melvin gave a cryptic response when asked whether GLP-1 injections contributed to his recent weight loss. The 47-year-old anchor addressed the topic during the Thursday, September 24, episode of the Today show, as the panel of hosts discussed how fast food restaurants were adapting to consumers using GLP-1 medications.

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Dylan Dreyer Asked Craig Melvin About GLP-1s

Source: Today/YouTube Dylan Dreyer asked Craig Melvin if he was on 'the shot' during the September 24 broadcast of the 'Today' show.

Al Roker called out meteorologist Dylan Dreyer over the question she asked Melvin during the break, asking her to mention what she had asked him as the cameras returned to the anchors. "I asked if you do the shot," Dreyer, 45, said to Melvin, who was visibly surprised. "I did. You thought I was being judgy. I was literally just asking because I feel like everyone I know is on it." Melvin said he interpreted the question as a suggestion that he should be taking weight-loss medication.

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Craig Melvin Confirmed Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Dylan Dreyer said that Craig Melvin 'assumed' that she was being 'judgy.'

Roker, 72, pointed out Melvin's slimmer frame, prompting Melvin to confirm he had "lost some weight." Dryer insisted that Melvin "assumed" she was being "judgy," prompting him to reply with playful indignation, "Assume! I sit next to you every day for years."

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Craig Melvin Brushed Off GLP-1 Speculation

Source: 'Glass Half Full With Craig Melvin' podcast/YouTube None of the anchors on the 'Today' show have publicly confirmed GLP-1 use.

Melvin did not confirm or deny whether he had used a GLP-1 medication to assist with recent health progress. Despite the medication's popularity, with the segment pointing out that one in 10 Americans use a GLP-1 for weight loss, none of the anchors have publicly spoken about taking it. Last year, Jenna Bush Hager brushed off the topic, saying, "I mean, I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons."

Craig Melvin Clashed With Marco Rubio Earlier This Week

Source: 'Glass Half Full With Craig Melvin' podcast/YouTube Craig Melvin questioned Marco Rubio about the decision to ban multiple news outlets from the White House.