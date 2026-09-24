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Craig Melvin Gives Cryptic Response When Asked About GLP-1 Use on 'Today' After Admitting He 'Lost Some Weight'

Photof Craig Melvin
Source: Today/YouTube

Craig Melvin was asked if GLP-1s contributed to his recent weight loss on September 24.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Craig Melvin gave a cryptic response when asked whether GLP-1 injections contributed to his recent weight loss.

The 47-year-old anchor addressed the topic during the Thursday, September 24, episode of the Today show, as the panel of hosts discussed how fast food restaurants were adapting to consumers using GLP-1 medications.

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Dylan Dreyer Asked Craig Melvin About GLP-1s

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Photo of Dylan Dreyer asked Craig Melvin if he was on 'the shot' during the September 24 broadcast of the 'Today' show.
Source: Today/YouTube

Dylan Dreyer asked Craig Melvin if he was on 'the shot' during the September 24 broadcast of the 'Today' show.

Al Roker called out meteorologist Dylan Dreyer over the question she asked Melvin during the break, asking her to mention what she had asked him as the cameras returned to the anchors.

"I asked if you do the shot," Dreyer, 45, said to Melvin, who was visibly surprised. "I did. You thought I was being judgy. I was literally just asking because I feel like everyone I know is on it."

Melvin said he interpreted the question as a suggestion that he should be taking weight-loss medication.

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Craig Melvin Confirmed Weight Loss

Photo of Dylan Dreyer said that Craig Melvin 'assumed' that she was being 'judgy.'
Source: MEGA

Dylan Dreyer said that Craig Melvin 'assumed' that she was being 'judgy.'

Roker, 72, pointed out Melvin's slimmer frame, prompting Melvin to confirm he had "lost some weight."

Dryer insisted that Melvin "assumed" she was being "judgy," prompting him to reply with playful indignation, "Assume! I sit next to you every day for years."

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Craig Melvin Brushed Off GLP-1 Speculation

Photo of None of the anchors on the 'Today' show have publicly confirmed GLP-1 use.
Source: 'Glass Half Full With Craig Melvin' podcast/YouTube

None of the anchors on the 'Today' show have publicly confirmed GLP-1 use.

Melvin did not confirm or deny whether he had used a GLP-1 medication to assist with recent health progress.

Despite the medication's popularity, with the segment pointing out that one in 10 Americans use a GLP-1 for weight loss, none of the anchors have publicly spoken about taking it.

Last year, Jenna Bush Hager brushed off the topic, saying, "I mean, I haven't done it because I want to eat, you know? Among other reasons."

Craig Melvin Clashed With Marco Rubio Earlier This Week

Photo of Craig Melvin questioned Marco Rubio about the decision to ban multiple news outlets from the White House.
Source: 'Glass Half Full With Craig Melvin' podcast/YouTube

Craig Melvin questioned Marco Rubio about the decision to ban multiple news outlets from the White House.

Melvin made headlines earlier this week following a tense clash with Marco Rubio.

Melvin discussed Donald Trump's decision to ban multiple news outlets from the White House with the U.S. Secretary of State, 55, asking him, "With all due respect, should media outlets be banned because the president doesn’t like their coverage?”

"I think the White House feels very strongly, the president feels very strongly that, 'Why should I have people working in my building and my office that I believe are not honestly covering my administration?'" Rubio said. "That’s how he feels."

Melvin continued to press the federal official, asking whether the idea "sat right" with him.

"They’re gonna all write stories and do stories about the president," Rubio rebutted. "What he is arguing is, 'Why should I have these people? What right do they have to be embedded in this building?' They can cover the White House, they just can’t have a desk there."

CNN, MS NOW and Politico released a joint statement on September 21, confirming they planned to take legal action to protect their "First Amendment rights."

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