'Today' Star Craig Melvin Trolled After Asking Anya Taylor-Joy 'Ridiculous Question' in Awkward Interview Moment: 'Why'd He Give Her a Riddle?'
March 18 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Craig Melvin found himself as the subject of online mockery after asking a rather confusing question while interviewing Anya Taylor-Joy.
During the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the Today show, the famed co-host was asking Taylor-Joy about her new film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie when he awkwardly tied in swirling rumors the blonde actress may portray Joni Mitchell in the beloved singer's highly-anticipated biopic.
"Looking forward, looking ahead here, you know, you’re rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, and speaking through lines here, um, one of the arguably most singularly important women in music over the over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, um, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What’s the connection there?" Melvin asked.
'What's the Connection Between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?'
Taylor-Joy looked visibly confused, as she responded: “What’s the connection between Joni and Princess Peach? Oh, they’re both singular. You can’t touch them.”
“They’re in a league of their own,” she added.
The awkward interview moment quickly went viral online, as social media users praised the actress for answering the question like a true professional, while others mocked Melvin for asking such a hard-to-follow question.
'That Was the Dumbest Question I've Ever Heard'
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"Why did he give her a riddle?" one person asked, as another snubbed, "That was the dumbest question I've ever heard, seems like she did her best to try and give a polite answer to it."
A third critic mocked, "Not even 9 in the morning and he’s asking her some bulls---."
A few fans of the morning talk show compared Melvin to other current and former Today hosts, as one declared: "Craig Melvin needs to lose the vocal fry and learn to ask better questions than this. Al Roker would have done a better job.”
Meanwhile, another added, "Current Today show hosts are probably some of the worst and least informed morning hosts right now. Matt Lauer was an a------ but him and Meredith Viera knew how to conduct good interviews.”
Supporters of Taylor-Joy gushed over her ability to answer so eloquently even if she found Melvin’s question a bit odd.
"Honestly props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire," one admirer expressed, as a second said, "This is why she has main character energy."
A third fan noted, "Honestly, a really solid response to a ridiculous question. Anya is a true movie star," while a fourth quipped, "I love how serious she is cause I would’ve laughed in that man’s face."