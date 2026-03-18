or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > craig melvin
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Today' Star Craig Melvin Trolled After Asking Anya Taylor-Joy 'Ridiculous Question' in Awkward Interview Moment: 'Why'd He Give Her a Riddle?'

Split photo of Craig Melvin and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Craig Melvin almost left Anya Taylor-Joy stumped with a rather confusing interview question on 'Today.'

Profile Image

March 18 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Craig Melvin found himself as the subject of online mockery after asking a rather confusing question while interviewing Anya Taylor-Joy.

During the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the Today show, the famed co-host was asking Taylor-Joy about her new film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie when he awkwardly tied in swirling rumors the blonde actress may portray Joni Mitchell in the beloved singer's highly-anticipated biopic.

"Looking forward, looking ahead here, you know, you’re rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, and speaking through lines here, um, one of the arguably most singularly important women in music over the over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, um, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What’s the connection there?" Melvin asked.

Article continues below advertisement

'What's the Connection Between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Craig Melvin asked Anya Taylor-Joy what the 'connection' is between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Craig Melvin asked Anya Taylor-Joy what the 'connection' is between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach.

Taylor-Joy looked visibly confused, as she responded: “What’s the connection between Joni and Princess Peach? Oh, they’re both singular. You can’t touch them.”

“They’re in a league of their own,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY/YouTube

Anya Taylor-Joy was interviewed by Craig Melvin during a guest appearance on 'Today.'

The awkward interview moment quickly went viral online, as social media users praised the actress for answering the question like a true professional, while others mocked Melvin for asking such a hard-to-follow question.

Article continues below advertisement

'That Was the Dumbest Question I've Ever Heard'

MORE ON:
craig melvin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Anya Taylor-Joy was praised for giving a 'solid response' to Craig Melvin's 'ridiculous question.'
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Anya Taylor-Joy was praised for giving a 'solid response' to Craig Melvin's 'ridiculous question.'

"Why did he give her a riddle?" one person asked, as another snubbed, "That was the dumbest question I've ever heard, seems like she did her best to try and give a polite answer to it."

A third critic mocked, "Not even 9 in the morning and he’s asking her some bulls---."

A few fans of the morning talk show compared Melvin to other current and former Today hosts, as one declared: "Craig Melvin needs to lose the vocal fry and learn to ask better questions than this. Al Roker would have done a better job.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Craig Melvin was mocked online for giving Anya Taylor-Joy a 'riddle.'
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Craig Melvin was mocked online for giving Anya Taylor-Joy a 'riddle.'

Meanwhile, another added, "Current Today show hosts are probably some of the worst and least informed morning hosts right now. Matt Lauer was an a------ but him and Meredith Viera knew how to conduct good interviews.”

Supporters of Taylor-Joy gushed over her ability to answer so eloquently even if she found Melvin’s question a bit odd.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Anya Taylor-Joy said Princess Peach and Joni Mitchell are in a 'league of their own.'
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Anya Taylor-Joy said Princess Peach and Joni Mitchell are in a 'league of their own.'

"Honestly props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire," one admirer expressed, as a second said, "This is why she has main character energy."

A third fan noted, "Honestly, a really solid response to a ridiculous question. Anya is a true movie star," while a fourth quipped, "I love how serious she is cause I would’ve laughed in that man’s face."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.