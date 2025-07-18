or
'Today' Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and Husband Brian Fichera Announce Separation After Nearly 13 Years of Marriage

Photo of Dylan Dreyer with Brian Fichera and their three sons
Source: @dylandreyer/nbc

The pair separated a few months ago.

By:

July 18 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer announced she and Brian Fichera have decided to part ways after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The TV star revealed the sad news in a Friday, July 18, Instagram post alongside a photo of a sunset.

"For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all," she began. "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

Dylan Dreyer Splits From Husband Brian Fichera

today meteorologist dylan dreyer separation brian fichera years marriage
Source: @dylandreyer/nbc

On Friday, July 18, Dylan Dreyer revealed she and husband Brian Fichera have separated.

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends," she continued. "Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for another. Thank you as always for your support."

The mom-of-three, 43, didn't write anything in the caption other than a red heart emoji.

That being said, a source told a news outlet "there is no divorce set yet," though she hasn't worn her ring on the NBC series for a few weeks now.

The Estranged Spouses Are Dedicated to Co-Parenting Their Sons

today meteorologist dylan dreyer separation brian fichera nearly years marriage
Source: @dylandreyer/nbc

The 'Today' star and her estranged spouse share three sons.

The estranged spouses tied the knot in October 2012.

Despite the split, the family-of-five was all smiles when they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

"What an incredible night being a part of the @macys 4th of July fireworks show!!! Hope you all had an amazing 4th of July and enjoy the whole weekend!!" Dreyer captioned photos from their celebration, which included Fichera.

today meteorologist dylan dreyer separation brian fichera nearly years marriage
Source: mega

The mom-of-three still celebrated Fichera on Father's Day even though they had already split by then.

Dreyer also honored Fichera in June, writing, "Took the kids to the @redsox game…in the living room. But we needed tickets. Happy Father’s Day Bri!!"

It's unclear how long the two have been having issues in their relationship, but in a 2023 interview, Dreyer shared her favorite part of their nuptials.

today meteorologist dylan dreyer separation brian fichera nearly years marriage
Source: mega

The meteorologist hadn't been wearing her ring on 'Today' for a few weeks.

"At the end of our wedding the DJ asked Brian what song to play last. Brian just randomly said 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay," the blonde beauty recalled. "We have no connection to the song but it was absolutely perfect. I tied up my long dress and he just spun me around the dance floor. It was pure joy and love and happiness."

"We just totally absorbed the last moment of our perfect day!" she raved.

