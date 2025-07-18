'Today' Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and Husband Brian Fichera Announce Separation After Nearly 13 Years of Marriage

Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer announced she and Brian Fichera have decided to part ways after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The TV star revealed the sad news in a Friday, July 18, Instagram post alongside a photo of a sunset.

"For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all," she began. "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."