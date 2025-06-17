Toddler of the Year 2025: Mario Lopez Hosts National Competition to Raise Funds for Toys for Tots
Get ready for the cutest competition of the year! The inaugural Toddler of the Year competition has officially launched, and it's already capturing hearts across the nation. Hosted by beloved TV personality, actor, and father of three, Mario Lopez, this event promises to be a heartwarming celebration of the little humans who bring big light into the world.
What Is Toddler of the Year?
Toddler of the Year isn't just about adorable photos and unforgettable moments. It's a meaningful campaign that supports children in need through a powerful partnership with Toys for Tots, a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For over 77 years, Toys for Tots has delivered holiday joy to millions of children across the country. Now, with the help of Colossal—the nationally recognized professional fundraiser powering this event—Toddler of the Year is set to make an even bigger impact.
Colossal, known for raising over $63.3 million in grants in 2024 alone, is no stranger to large-scale charitable success. With previous campaigns like Baby of the Year, America’s Favorite Pet, and Fab Over 40, Colossal has proven that big-hearted communities can make a world of difference by raising money for organizations like Baby2Baby, PAWS.org, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and more!
The Power of Play: A Partnership That Sparks Imagination
As if adorable toddlers and a great cause weren’t enough, Colossal is proud to partner with Hasbro (and its Play-Doh® and Peppa Pig brands), bringing even more joy, creativity, and adventure to the competition. Through a shared belief in the power of play, they’ve teamed up to celebrate the magic of early childhood.
How to Enter Toddler of the Year
Participation in Toddler of the Year is open to children aged 2 to 3. Parents and guardians are invited to submit their favorite snapshots of their toddlers and, once the competition starts, encourage friends, family, and fans to vote. Each person can cast one free vote every 24 hours, and donation votes can be cast at any time. From this, the competition will raise funds benefiting Toys for Tots, an organization that brings happiness and hope to children during the Christmas season by collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to families facing financial hardship.
The winning kiddo will take home $25,000, star in a national ad campaign, lead the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and be treated to a family trip to a Peppa Pig theme park. Talk about a toddler's dream come true!
From Fatherhood to Fundraising: Mario Lopez Champions Toddlers Nationwide
Bringing his signature charm and family-first spirit, Mario Lopez is the perfect choice to host Toddler of the Year. As a father of three, he understands the joy, chaos, and beauty of raising little ones. “This competition is all about celebrating the little humans who light up our lives,” says Lopez.
This competition is powered by Colossal, the force behind national online voting campaigns that turn everyday heroes and powerful stories into real-world impact. “Like many of our campaigns, Toddler of the Year is about inspiring generosity just as much as it is about celebrating our youth,” says Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal.
So, parents, it’s time to sign up your little one! Visit toddleroftheyear.org to learn more. You can also follow the fun on Instagram at @toddleroftheyear.