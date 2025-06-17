Toddler of the Year 2025: Mario Lopez Hosts National Competition to Raise Funds for Toys for Tots

What Is Toddler of the Year?

Toddler of the Year isn't just about adorable photos and unforgettable moments. It's a meaningful campaign that supports children in need through a powerful partnership with Toys for Tots, a charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. For over 77 years, Toys for Tots has delivered holiday joy to millions of children across the country. Now, with the help of Colossal—the nationally recognized professional fundraiser powering this event—Toddler of the Year is set to make an even bigger impact.

Colossal, known for raising over $63.3 million in grants in 2024 alone, is no stranger to large-scale charitable success. With previous campaigns like Baby of the Year, America’s Favorite Pet, and Fab Over 40, Colossal has proven that big-hearted communities can make a world of difference by raising money for organizations like Baby2Baby, PAWS.org, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and more!

The Power of Play: A Partnership That Sparks Imagination

As if adorable toddlers and a great cause weren’t enough, Colossal is proud to partner with Hasbro (and its Play-Doh® and Peppa Pig brands), bringing even more joy, creativity, and adventure to the competition. Through a shared belief in the power of play, they’ve teamed up to celebrate the magic of early childhood.