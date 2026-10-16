Tom Arnold Fires Back at Chuck Lorre Over Shocking 'Roseanne' Writing Credits Allegation

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Tom Arnold hit back at Chuck Lorre after the veteran TV producer alleged that writers on Roseanne were repeatedly instructed to put Arnold’s name on scripts he had not written. In an interview, Arnold rejected the accusation, saying, "I never would put my name on a script that [Lorre] wrote." This comes after Lorre released his memoir, in which he talks about his time working on the hit ABC comedy.

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Arnold Denies Taking Credit for a Script He Didn't Write

Source: MEGA Arnold defended himself after Lorre's remarks.

He then explained the show’s creative process, saying, "Roseanne [Barr] and I sat around talking about what we wanted to do in the next season, or maybe some ideas we had that’d be fun episodes, or groundbreaking, or whatever our bulls--- was, and I’d write them down. We kind of doodled around." "And then, you know, in probably June, the head writer and the writers would come back, and the show starts shooting in August," Arnold continued. "Every writer’s fingerprints" were on the scripts, he added. "They all work on everything. Even the guys that are brought in to be the punch-up guys, the joke guys, everybody in the room at some point is pitching different things."

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What Lorre Alleged in His Memoir

Source: MEGA The TV producer revealed how the head writer was asked to turn Arnold's work into finished scripts.

In the book, Lorre, who served as head writer during Roseanne's third and fourth seasons, recalls discovering that original head writer Danny Jacobson was expected to turn Arnold's material into completed scripts while giving Arnold writing credit. The Young Sheldon co-creator claims the writing staff was instructed to follow this practice on multiple occasions, adding that the arrangement contributed to an already challenging work environment behind the hit sitcom. However, Arnold remembers things differently, insisting he actually advocated for the show's writers to receive proper recognition for their work. "I know one thing I said to Chuck early on... I said, 'You're in charge of the writers, but they have to have their name on a script every year,'" Arnold recalled. "Each one of these guys.’ Because you get more money, you just get more," he continued, explaining that he pushed for every writer to receive annual script credit because it could boost their earnings. Arnold also recalled encouraging Lorre to give fellow writer Joel Madison credit for a script Lorre had written, arguing that the more established writer was in a position to share the recognition.

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Danny Jacobson Backs Lorre’s Version of Events

Source: MEGA Jacbson supported Lorre's allegation on Arnold.

While Arnold defended himself, Jacobson supported the Two and a Half Men creator. He told the publication that Barr pushed for Arnold to write an episode, even though Jacobson had doubts about his experience. Jacobson recalled that the writers’ room developed the story with Arnold and that the first draft was poor. "So he handed in a script, and it was terrible," he said. "You can’t just wake up one day and say, ‘I’m gonna be a neurosurgeon. I’m gonna be a chef.’ So I sat down, and I gave him very specific notes," Jacobson further explained.

Arnold Takes Aim at Lorre’s Legacy

Source: MEGA Arnold called Lorre a 'terrible human.'