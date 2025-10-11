Tom Arnold Says the 'Worst Thing' Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Did Was Talk About His Tiny Manhood on 'SNL'

Article continues below advertisement

As Tom Arnold kicks off his My Crazy X-Wife comedy tour, he dished to a news outlet on what his fans can expect to hear about his former ex-wives — including Roseanne Barr, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1994. Despite Barr being a powerhouse comedian of her own, Arnold explained how she was the least of his worries during his former marriages, claiming that had they brought children into the world together, the scenario may have been different.

Tom Arnold Explains the 'Worst' Thing Roseanne Barr Did to Him

Source: mega Tom Arnold said Roseanne Barr should have taken her comments about his manhood 'to the grave.'

“People say, ‘My Crazy X-Wife, oh I know which one that is. It’s Roseanne,’” he said, referring to what his fans say before seeing his comedy show. “And I’m like, ‘She’s not even close to my craziest ex-wife because we didn’t have kids together.’” Arnold continued by dishing on the most embarrassing thing Barr had ever done to him, saying, “The worst thing she did was go on Saturday Night Live and say I have a three-inch p----, which is confidential information. You take that to the grave.” The 66-year-old comedian then joked about Barr’s claim. “Even a 747 looks small when it flies over the Grand Canyon,” he quipped.

Tom Arnold Blames Himself for His 4 Divorces

Source: mega The comedian said he was the problem in all of his marriages.

Arnold went on to explain how being married four different times and experiencing so many variations of love and joyous humor within his marriages likely made him a “better” father to his two children, Jax, 12, and Quinn, 9, whom he shares with his fourth ex-wife, Ashley Groussman. “I have four ex-wives. And you can have three ex-wives and still kind of go, ‘Wait a minute, buddy,’ but if you have four ex-wives, you go, ‘Oh my God, it’s me,’” he said. “And it is me, 100 percent.”

Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr's Marriage Ended in Volatile Divorce

Source: mega The former couple was married from 1990 to 1994.

Tom continued, “You have to find a way to make that funny. It’s so crazy because so many things have happened. But I’m just grateful every day. It probably makes me a better dad. I don’t take anything for granted.” When the comedian and Roseanne divorced in 1994, the latter cited “irreconcilable differences” after what she previously detailed as a volatile marriage to Tom.

Roseanne Barr Claimed Tom Arnold 'Abused' Her

Source: mega The comedian claimed Tom Arnold 'abused' her.