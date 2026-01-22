or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady Becomes Latest Athlete To Promote GLP-1 Drugs as Health Experts Question Move

tom brady becomes latest athlete to promote glp drugs as health experts question move
Source: Photo credit: Foster Coulson, The Wellness Company

Profile photo of Foster Coulson

Profile Image

Jan. 22 2026, Published 1:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When news broke this week that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady would become the new Chief Wellness Officer for eMed Population Health — promoting medically supervised weight-loss drugs including GLP-1 therapies — it drew immediate buzz. But not everyone is celebrating the move.

Among the critics is Foster Coulson, a serial entrepreneur and founder of The Wellness Company, who’s calling out what he sees as a troubling example of “profit over people.”

Brady’s appointment was announced alongside eMed’s plans to expand access to GLP-1 medications like semaglutide (Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Zepbound). These drugs, originally developed for diabetes, have exploded in popularity for their off-label use as appetite suppressants. eMed touts itself as the “leading digital health platform” for clinically managed GLP-1 care, and Brady’s role, according to the company, will be to raise awareness around “accountable” and “science-based” approaches to using these drugs at scale.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is just the latest sports star to promote GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and diabetes — following Serena Williams and Simone Biles — a perplexing move from a top-tier physical specimen renowned for his extreme discipline and conditioning.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“High-quality medical care should be accessible and delivered responsibly with decisions grounded in medical evidence and individual needs,” Brady said in the announcement, touting eMed’s focus on medical oversight and clinical guidance. But Coulson isn’t buying the pitch.

“I believe that stamping Tom Brady’s name to sell weight-loss drugs prioritizes profit over people and glosses over the real risks to gut health, the microbiome, and muscle mass,” says Coulson, who launched The Wellness Company, an alternative health platform focused on transparency, privacy, and personalization, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Coulson feels that the endorsement doesn’t add up because to his knowledge, “Brady has never personally struggled with weight or weight loss,” and has not previously “been an advocate for accessible or affordable healthcare.”

Coulson says that positioning a lifelong elite athlete, someone he views as having far greater resources than the average person, "access to the best trainers, nutritionists, and resources," as a spokesperson for weight-loss injections feels "disconnected from the realities most people face, and comes across as a commercial cash grab rather than a mission-driven effort to improve health outcomes."

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

“It’s essential for people to do their own due diligence. There are countless products tied to the names of prominent figures, but admiration for a celebrity doesn’t make a product right for your health," says chiropractor and certified nutrition specialist Stacie Stephenson, bestselling author of "Vibrant."

"Celebrity endorsements don’t replace medical insight, as your health is personal. You should take ownership of your care by asking the right questions and making informed decisions, regardless of who is promoting it," she says.

Coulson criticizes what he calls “money-first medicine” and the hollow promises dominating the wellness market. He launched The Wellness Company with their Privacy Promise, personalization, and transparency. The Wellness Company has since become one of the fastest-growing health and wellness platforms in the U.S., serving over 1 million patients and customers. In December, the company launched Wellness Care, and it’s already providing thousands of patients with direct-to-patient care management services, including personal “Care Pros” who coordinate everything from labs and prescriptions to nutraceuticals and nutrition planning.

While Coulson acknowledges that GLP-1 drugs can be an “important and effective tool for individuals genuinely struggling with weight-related health issues,” his deeper concern is the cultural shift toward quick fixes.

“I believe that we’ve become a society conditioned to seek immediate gratification,” he says. “Whether that’s a quick drop on the scale or a short-term ‘fix’ rather than sustainable health.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.