Tom Brady Becomes Latest Athlete To Promote GLP-1 Drugs as Health Experts Question Move

When news broke this week that former NFL quarterback Tom Brady would become the new Chief Wellness Officer for eMed Population Health — promoting medically supervised weight-loss drugs including GLP-1 therapies — it drew immediate buzz. But not everyone is celebrating the move. Among the critics is Foster Coulson, a serial entrepreneur and founder of The Wellness Company, who’s calling out what he sees as a troubling example of “profit over people.” Brady’s appointment was announced alongside eMed’s plans to expand access to GLP-1 medications like semaglutide (Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Zepbound). These drugs, originally developed for diabetes, have exploded in popularity for their off-label use as appetite suppressants. eMed touts itself as the “leading digital health platform” for clinically managed GLP-1 care, and Brady’s role, according to the company, will be to raise awareness around “accountable” and “science-based” approaches to using these drugs at scale. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is just the latest sports star to promote GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and diabetes — following Serena Williams and Simone Biles — a perplexing move from a top-tier physical specimen renowned for his extreme discipline and conditioning.

“High-quality medical care should be accessible and delivered responsibly with decisions grounded in medical evidence and individual needs,” Brady said in the announcement, touting eMed’s focus on medical oversight and clinical guidance. But Coulson isn’t buying the pitch. “I believe that stamping Tom Brady’s name to sell weight-loss drugs prioritizes profit over people and glosses over the real risks to gut health, the microbiome, and muscle mass,” says Coulson, who launched The Wellness Company, an alternative health platform focused on transparency, privacy, and personalization, in the aftermath of the pandemic. Coulson feels that the endorsement doesn’t add up because to his knowledge, “Brady has never personally struggled with weight or weight loss,” and has not previously “been an advocate for accessible or affordable healthcare.” Coulson says that positioning a lifelong elite athlete, someone he views as having far greater resources than the average person, "access to the best trainers, nutritionists, and resources," as a spokesperson for weight-loss injections feels "disconnected from the realities most people face, and comes across as a commercial cash grab rather than a mission-driven effort to improve health outcomes."

