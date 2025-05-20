Tom Cruise Awkwardly Avoids Father's Day Question Amid Estrangement From His Daughter Suri

A journalist asked the actor what his ideal Father's Day looks like, prompting him to glance uncomfortably off to the side.

"You know," he said, shaking his head. "Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

Tom did not mention his estrangement from Suri, 19, nor did he reference his adopted children, Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.

The movie star shares his youngest daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes and his eldest two kids with former spouse Nicole Kidman.