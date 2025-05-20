or
Tom Cruise Awkwardly Avoids Father's Day Question Amid Estrangement From His Daughter Suri

Photo of Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise was uncomfortable when asked about how he's spending the holiday with his estranged child.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

It doesn't look like Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri are reconciling any time soon.

The Mission: Impossible star, 62, seemed uncomfortable when asked how he's spending this upcoming Father's Day in a Monday, May 19, interview.

Tom Cruise's Father's Day Plans

Source: E! News/YouTube

Tom Cruise stars in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.'

A journalist asked the actor what his ideal Father's Day looks like, prompting him to glance uncomfortably off to the side.

"You know," he said, shaking his head. "Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

Tom did not mention his estrangement from Suri, 19, nor did he reference his adopted children, Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.

The movie star shares his youngest daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes and his eldest two kids with former spouse Nicole Kidman.

Why Are Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise Estranged?

tom cruise awkwardly avoids fathers day question estrangement suri
Source: E! News/YouTube

Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise are estranged.

Tom and Suri have been distant for approximately 12 years, dating back to when he divorced Katie in 2012. Although the father-daughter duo aren't on speaking terms, he reportedly still funds her $65,000 annual college tuition for her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University.

"Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition. He has always paid for her schooling and would never stop, as he is a stand-up guy," an insider confirmed to an outlet. "He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation."

Tom Cruise

tom cruise awkwardly avoids fathers day question estrangement suri
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise does not communicate with his daughter Suri Cruise.

Rumors swirled that Tom and Suri initially grew apart because of his dedication to Scientology. Katie maintains sole custody of her daughter and ensured she grew up outside of her ex's beliefs.

Back in 2013, he sued Bauer Publishing Company for $50 million after they claimed he "abandoned" Suri post-divorce. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, and the terms of the settlement were never revealed.

During his deposition, he was asked if one of the reasons that the actress left him was "to protect Suri from Scientology."

"Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes," he replied at the time.

Suri Cruise Changes Her Last Name

tom cruise awkwardly avoids fathers day question estrangement suri
Source: MEGA

Suri Cruise unofficially changed her surname.

Suri cut all ties from her father, including her last name. In fact, during her graduation from Laguardia High School in June 2024, she used the surname "Noelle," which is her mother's middle name.

"She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a source revealed to an outlet at the time.

In 2023, the teen listed her name as "Suri Noelle" in a playbill while performing as Morticia Addams in The Addams Family: A New Musical at school.

