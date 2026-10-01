Tom Cruise Says He Bans Emails From Production Teams: 'I Like Face-to-Face'

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Tom Cruise is an IRL kind of guy. The legendary actor explained in a new interview that he strongly prefers face-to-face meetings and avoids using email for film productions whenever possible.

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Tom Cruise Feels Privileged to Get to Create Art

Source: JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW/YOUTUBE Tom Cruise feels privileged to create art.

During a new appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Top Gun star told host Jennifer Hudson how much he values being able to create art and connect with people through his work. "First of all, it's a beautiful thing to be able to walk into a room, and people smile," he shared. "It is a really beautiful thing because I want to create. I like all kinds of music and movies, and to be able to play in those arenas and share that with people. So it really opens those doors to humanity in a way, and I like being in there."

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Tom Cruise Doesn't Allow Emails From Production Teams

Source: JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW/YOUTUBE Tom Cruise prefers face-to-face over email.

He added that he much prefers doing things in person when he can. "Don't lock me in a room. I want to be with the people. I'm in there," he told Hudson. "In the production meetings, don't send me emails, we're going to sit down, we're going to communicate. I like face-to-face. I look at it as an absolute privilege and responsibility."

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Source: JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW/YOUTUBE

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Tom Cruise Reprised His 'Risky Business' Dance for the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

Source: JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW/YOUTUBE Tom Cruise performed his 'Risky Business' dance for the star's show.

As part of his appearance on the show, Cruise obliged his fans by performing his iconic Risky Business dance during the talk show's almost equally iconic spirit tunnel — a.k.a. the high-vibe way guests enter the stage. This time around, though, he was wearing pants. "I loved it. Yeah, I loved it," he later told Hudson about the experience. "I wanted to dance with more people. I loved it. If you can't enjoy the spirit tunnel, you're not alive."

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Source: WARNER BROS./YOUTUBE

Tom Cruise Stars in New Movie 'Digger'

Source: WARNER BROS./YOUTUBE Tom Cruise stars in 'Digger.'