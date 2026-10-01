Tom Cruise Says He Bans Emails From Production Teams: 'I Like Face-to-Face'
Oct. 1 2026, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise is an IRL kind of guy.
The legendary actor explained in a new interview that he strongly prefers face-to-face meetings and avoids using email for film productions whenever possible.
Tom Cruise Feels Privileged to Get to Create Art
During a new appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Top Gun star told host Jennifer Hudson how much he values being able to create art and connect with people through his work.
"First of all, it's a beautiful thing to be able to walk into a room, and people smile," he shared.
"It is a really beautiful thing because I want to create. I like all kinds of music and movies, and to be able to play in those arenas and share that with people. So it really opens those doors to humanity in a way, and I like being in there."
Tom Cruise Doesn't Allow Emails From Production Teams
He added that he much prefers doing things in person when he can.
"Don't lock me in a room. I want to be with the people. I'm in there," he told Hudson.
"In the production meetings, don't send me emails, we're going to sit down, we're going to communicate. I like face-to-face. I look at it as an absolute privilege and responsibility."
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Tom Cruise Reprised His 'Risky Business' Dance for the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel
As part of his appearance on the show, Cruise obliged his fans by performing his iconic Risky Business dance during the talk show's almost equally iconic spirit tunnel — a.k.a. the high-vibe way guests enter the stage. This time around, though, he was wearing pants.
"I loved it. Yeah, I loved it," he later told Hudson about the experience. "I wanted to dance with more people. I loved it. If you can't enjoy the spirit tunnel, you're not alive."
Tom Cruise Stars in New Movie 'Digger'
The actor was on the show promoting his new movie Digger, in which he plays the lead. He stars in the dark comedy, directed by legendary director Alejandro González Iñárritu, alongside Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Emma D'Arcy and Jesse Plemons.
The movie comes out Friday, October 2, but premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, September 28.
"What I can tell you is, it's the most original film I've ever seen, one of the most moving, and this character outrageous," the star told Hudson about Digger. "He says things that people may think about, don't say out loud, things that they'd never thought about, didn't expect anything like that to come out loud. It was just an amazing character and twists and turns of it."