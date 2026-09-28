ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Tom Cruise Shares Rare Insight Into His Friendship With Kate Middleton and Prince William: 'They Are Amazing' Source: MEGA Tom Cruise offered high praise for the royals in a new interview. Joshua Sila Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Cruise revealed just how much his reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton meant to him following the London premiere of his new film, Digger. "I had such a good time," Cruise admitted on the Friday, September 25, episode of The Graham Norton Show.

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He Called the Royal Couple 'Amazing'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise described Prince William and Kate Middleton as amazing and charismatic.

Cruise didn't hold back when asked to describe the pair on the British talk show. "They are amazing. Very charismatic," he noted, praising their presence at the event. He credited them with helping make the evening feel special, adding that their attendance meant a great deal to him personally.

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He Greeted Them Warmly on the Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise personally met the pair as they arrived on the red carpet.

Ahead of the screening, Cruise made a point of complimenting the royals directly as they arrived at Leicester Square. "Great jacket," he told William, who wore a double-breasted tuxedo jacket with a bow tie for the occasion. He then greeted Kate with a kiss on the cheek before speaking about the pair to reporters. "I just love them. They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them," he said.

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He Thanked the Royals in Front of the Crowd

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise thanked the royals for supporting a cause dedicated to industry workers.

Once inside the theater, Cruise paused on stage alongside the Digger cast to formally honor the couple. "We want to thank the Royal Highnesses for supporting this event, and just to tell them that we love them and we really appreciate what they do for the arts, for this country and for the world," the Mission Impossible lead said. The screening doubled as the 73rd Royal Film Performance, raising funds for the Film and TV Charity, which supports industry workers.

Their Bond Traces Back to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise treated Prince William to an advance screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick.'