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Tom Cruise Shares Rare Insight Into His Friendship With Kate Middleton and Prince William: 'They Are Amazing'

Split image of Tom Cruise, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise offered high praise for the royals in a new interview.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise revealed just how much his reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton meant to him following the London premiere of his new film, Digger.

"I had such a good time," Cruise admitted on the Friday, September 25, episode of The Graham Norton Show.

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He Called the Royal Couple 'Amazing'

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Split image of Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise described Prince William and Kate Middleton as amazing and charismatic.

Cruise didn't hold back when asked to describe the pair on the British talk show.

"They are amazing. Very charismatic," he noted, praising their presence at the event.

He credited them with helping make the evening feel special, adding that their attendance meant a great deal to him personally.

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He Greeted Them Warmly on the Red Carpet

Image of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise personally met the pair as they arrived on the red carpet.

Ahead of the screening, Cruise made a point of complimenting the royals directly as they arrived at Leicester Square.

"Great jacket," he told William, who wore a double-breasted tuxedo jacket with a bow tie for the occasion.

He then greeted Kate with a kiss on the cheek before speaking about the pair to reporters.

"I just love them. They are lovely people, and I have great respect for them," he said.

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He Thanked the Royals in Front of the Crowd

Image of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise thanked the royals for supporting a cause dedicated to industry workers.

Once inside the theater, Cruise paused on stage alongside the Digger cast to formally honor the couple.

"We want to thank the Royal Highnesses for supporting this event, and just to tell them that we love them and we really appreciate what they do for the arts, for this country and for the world," the Mission Impossible lead said.

The screening doubled as the 73rd Royal Film Performance, raising funds for the Film and TV Charity, which supports industry workers.

Their Bond Traces Back to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Image of Tom Cruise and Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise treated Prince William to an advance screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

This wasn't the first time Cruise rolled out the red carpet for the couple. In May 2022, he personally arranged an early private screening of Top Gun: Maverick for William before the film's official release.

"He's an aviator, so I knew he would have a lot of fun," Cruise told Entertainment Tonight at the time. When asked whether the two pilots had ever flown together, the Hollywood A-lister replied, "Not yet."

He did, however, hint at the possibility of that happening at some point. "Pilots are pilots. We all want to go flying," the actor noted.

William and Kate went on to attend the film's U.K. premiere that same month, where Cruise offered the princess his hand as she made her way up the red carpet steps.

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