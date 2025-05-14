Youthful Tom Cruise Shows Off Biceps in Tight Shirt at Surprise Cannes Film Festival Appearance: Photos
Tom Cruise has officially started the press tour for his final Mission: Impossible flick — and though almost three decades have passed since the first installment hit theaters, the actor is still as handsome as ever!
The movie icon, 62, and his costars came together to showcase the film at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 14.
Tom Cruise Swings by the Cannes Film Festival
For his surprise appearance, the dad-of-three stepped out in a collared maroon knit shirt that featured a short V-neckline. He also donned matching pants as well as a pair of his signature aviator sunglasses and a silver watch.
The actor waved to the crowd and posed for solo photos as well as with costars Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham and director Christopher McQuarrie, who has spearheaded three other Mission: Impossible movies.
Cruise's biceps and pecs were on display through his shirt, but on social media, a shirtless image from the new movie had fans in complete disbelief.
"Bro is 60 and more jacked than I ever was at 25 lmaoo. what they got this man eating???" one person asked, while another joked, "Tom Cruise will get old when he decides to get old."
"Looks pretty ripped for 62," noted another individual, while a fourth tweeted, "The man does not age."
Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise Praise Each Other's Talent
A news outlet revealed that McQuarrie and Cruise continuously gushed over each other at the film festival in France.
"What I know about working with him for so long, Tom is always a student," the director shared. "He’s eager to learn from the people around him."
"I’ve studied his career before we met," the Top Gun lead admitted. "I read his scripts, and I think that the thing that that we always talk about when I read his scripts was you could hear it. You can see it. And I felt the filmmakers’ mind in the story, the craftsmanship of his work, where he’s writing it editorially."
"He doesn’t come in to write for me, he comes in to write for the voice of the actor — that’s movies," Cruise spilled.
"Everything that you’re seeing that Tom and I do is taking everything we learned from the last film and applying it to this one. And at the end of every film, between the last note of music and the credits rolling and Tom leaning over to me, and we say, ‘We can do better’ – only in one instance, in the instance of Dead Reckoning. We were halfway through Final Reckoning, he leaned over to say it, and I went, ‘We already did,’” the director recalled.