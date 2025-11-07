Tom Cruise Told Glen Powell 'How Not to Die' Ahead of Filming His Latest Movie 'The Running Man'

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise imparted some age-old, action star wisdom on fellow actor Glen Powell. During the Friday, November 7, episode of BBC's The Graham Norton Show, the Hit Man alum recounted the stunt advice Cruise gave him ahead of shooting The Running Man. His Top Gun: Maverick costar — who is known for performing all his own stunts — called him up to guide him through difficult scenes in the action film.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Glen Powell starred in 'Top Gun: Maverick' together.

"Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a 10-minute call, lasted two and half hours – he basically told me how not to die!" Powell explained. "He also gave me running lessons. He said, ‘You should film yourself running because you don’t look as cool as you think you do.’ He was so right!"

Glen Powell's 'Running Man' Stunts

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell advice for 'The Running Man.'

The 37-year-old elaborated on one stunt that was particularly difficult in the movie, which releases on November 14. "I had to abseil down eight stories of a building in freezing conditions half naked and wearing a harness which cinched me — believe me nothing looked good," he recounted. "The crazy thing I found out after was that there was a guy whose only job was to stop me kicking a window – which means he was looking up my skirt all night – I wondered what he was seeing take after take!"

Tom Cruise Supports Glen Powell at 'Running Man' Screening

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts.

Cruise praised Powell's performance in the film at a recent screening. On Thursday, November 6, he shared a photo with his fellow actor, holding matching popcorn boxes adorned with the movie poster. "Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn," the 63-year-old wrote. He posed beside the rest of the cast in a second photo, which included Colman Domingo, Lee Pace and Emilia Jones. Powell reposted the snapshots on his own Instagram as well, writing of Cruise, "The Running Man with THE Running Man."

Glen Powell Got Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Blessing' Before Filming 'The Running Man'

Source: MEGA Glen Powell stars in 'The Running Man.'