Tom Cruise Unrecognizable After Full Prosthetics Transformation Into Eccentric Billionaire for 'Digger': Photos

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Tom Cruise shocked fans by debuting a dramatically different look in his upcoming movie Digger. The trailer for the satirical comedy, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, dropped on Monday, July 13, showcasing the 64-year-old actor's prosthetic transformation into an eccentric billionaire named Digger Rockwell.

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Source: Warner Bros./YouTube Tom Cruise stars in 'Digger,' which is set to hit theaters on October 2.

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Tom Cruise Looked Unrecognizable

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube Tom Cruise portrays an overweight energy tycoon whose company accidentally unleashes a catastrophic ecological disaster.

In the clip, the Jerry Maguire star was nearly unrecognizable thanks to gray hair and elaborate prosthetics that transformed him into an older, heavier version of himself. "Tom Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, an aging energy tycoon whose company may have triggered an ecological disaster that could spark a global catastrophe. And who now has to convince the world (and himself) that he's humanity's savior," read the official synopsis.

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Fans Reacted to Tom Cruise's 'Unrecognizable' Appearance

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube 'Digger' is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2.

The startling images quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions on social media. "He looks unrecognizable because that is quite literally a completely different man," one fan wrote, while another user said, "They had to use incredible makeup effects to make Tom looks his age 😂." "Lmaoo i kept wondering why they hadnt shown Tom until I realized," a third added. "This should be fun." Others applauded the actor, writing, "That commitment is insane, Tom Cruise really transforms into anything for a role."

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Tom Cruise Called the Film 'Totally Original'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise said 'Digger' was unlike anything he's created in the past.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Cruise joined TikTok over the weekend to promote the film, amassing more than 3.4 million followers as of publication. The three videos he shared about the project have racked up more than 8 million views in total. "Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981," the star's official bio on the platform states. The Mummy star called Digger the most unique project he's tackled in his career at a Q&A event in Los Angeles last week. "I have never had something that could challenge me in this way and neither has Alejandro when we went in, ever," he explained, per The Hollywood Reporter. "And when you see this film, it’s totally original."

Tom Cruise Was Praised by Film's Director

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise was complimented for fully 'embodying' the character.