Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Shares Personal Photos With Bruce Springsteen to Celebrate Singer's 77th Birthday

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Rita Wilson is giving her friend and mentor Bruce Springsteen his flowers and pulling out the receipts to prove just how deep their friendship runs. The actress and singer marked the Boss's birthday with a photo carousel on Instagram, writing that he's "the boss of balladeers, the lover of life, the man of tan, an amazing American," and crediting him with encouraging her to pursue songwriting later in life. The post doubles as a mini scrapbook of the friendship, mixing decades-old snapshots with more recent ones.

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Source: @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM Rita Wilson shared photos with Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, in a birthday tribute.

Among the throwbacks: a candid shot of Springsteen sharing a kiss with wife Patti Scialfa, a cozy cabin photo of the couple embracing outdoors, and a group shot of Springsteen sandwiched between Scialfa and Wilson, all three laughing together. Another image shows Springsteen and Tom Hanks, Wilson's husband of nearly four decades, posing side by side each wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

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Source: @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM Bruce Springsteen's friends celebrated his birthday milestone.

Both men received the honor from President Barack Obama at the same White House ceremony in November 2016, alongside fellow honorees Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and Robert De Niro. A more recent backstage photo rounds out the set, with Wilson, Hanks and Springsteen posing together, clearly still close all these years later.

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Bruce Springsteen Gave Rita Wilson Advice About Songwriting

Source: @RITAWILSON/INSTAGRAM Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, previously opened up about the couple's bond with pal Bruce Springsteen.

The post nods to a story Wilson has told before about her bond with the rock icon. According to a report from People, Wilson opened up about the moment during an April appearance at the "Sound of a Woman: Rita Wilson in Conversation with Demi Moore" event in New York City. She recalled that Springsteen essentially gave her a masterclass on songwriting one day, and when she confessed her doubts about starting so late in her career, he offered her a piece of wisdom that stuck: "Because, Rita, creativity is time independent." Wilson echoed that same line nearly word-for-word in her birthday tribute.

Source: MEGA Rita Wilson released her sixth studio album in May.