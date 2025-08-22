NEWS Tom Hiddleston's Awkward Reaction to Ex Taylor Swift Being Mentioned in Interview Has Fans Cringing: 'So Uncomfortable' Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift dated for a few months back in 2016. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Tom Hiddleston found himself in an awkward situation when his ex Taylor Swift was mentioned in an interview by a radio host who seemed to forget they once dated. After Heart FM host Dev Griffin named the “You Belong With Me” artist’s love for a sourdough recipe blog on Thursday, August 21, while speaking with Hiddleston and his The Life of Chuck costar Karen Gillan, fans noticed the Loki actor looked uncomfortable and chose his next words carefully.

Tom Hiddleston Reacted Awkwardly to Taylor Swift's Name Drop

Gillian, 37, instead took the reins on the conversation, telling the host that she believed Swift’s recent sourdough comments were actually an “Easter egg” that she would be taking on the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. “You’ve got a deep knowledge of the NFL,” Hiddleston, 44, casually chimed in on the conversation. “Ahh.” The radio show later shared the candid moment on TikTok, captioning the clip, “When you accidentally mention their ex.”

Fans React to the Awkward Moment

Source: MEGA Fans shared their reactions to the viral clip.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t help but share their reactions to the clip. “You can literally see him die on the inside in the first few seconds,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “He’s so uncomfortable and the fact that no one remembers she’s his ex is so funny.” “Poor Tom … his life flashed before his eyes,” a third quipped.

Source: MEGA Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift dated briefly for three months.

Swift, 35, and Hiddleston met at the 2016 Met Gala. Throughout their brief three-month romance, the former couple took several high-profile trips to her homes in the U.S. and his in England. They called it quits in September 2016, and many fans speculated that the singer’s 2017 song “Getaway Car” is about her split from Hiddleston, whom she dated shortly after her 18-month relationship with Calvin Harris ended.

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift Both Moved On

Source: MEGA Fans questioned the authenticity of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's relationship.