Tom Hiddleston Feels More 'Alive' After Becoming a Father: It's 'Changed My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Hiddleston opened up about parenting, saying the experience has made him feel "more alive" and deepened his understanding of love. "Becoming a father has completely changed my life. It’s changed the center of meaning in my life," the Loki star, who shares two children with fiancée Zawe Ashton, said in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Just Feel More of Everything'

Source: MEGA The Marvel star considers parenthood the 'best room in the house.'

The actor, 45, said, "I don’t think I could ever have been prepared for how your heart expands, becoming a parent." Hiddleston continued, "You just feel more of everything. You feel more deeply. You feel… It’s a love like no other. This [parenthood] is the best room in the house, and I didn’t know that. I was quite happy before, but this is the whole point of living here." The star welcomed his first child with Ashton in 2022, and their second child in December 2025. The couple has not shared the names and genders of their kids. The news of his second child was confirmed in a previous GQ profile, when Hiddleston recalled birth as the "most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering" experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Becoming a Father Is 'the Most Important Thing' for Hiddleston

Source: MEGA The actor gushed about fatherhood in a new interview.

Hiddleston has been equally direct about where fatherhood stands among his life's achievements. In a previous interview with the Associated Press, the Marvel star said, "Becoming a father is the most important and meaningful thing that's ever happened to me, and the most important thing I will ever do."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hiddleston Wants to Be 'Fit and Strong' for His Children

Source: MEGA Hiddleston wants to remain 'strong' for his kids.

Fatherhood has also influenced how Hiddleston approaches his health. Speaking to Men's Health UK, Hiddleston said, "I want to be fit and strong for my children. I want to keep up with them." The Crimson Peak star continued, "I want to play with them. I want to carry them and run with them, play football with them, swim and chase and throw them up in the air. And so, that now is the motivation. Trying to hold on to it for as long as I can."

The Pair's Dating History

Source: MEGA The couple calls each other husband and wife.