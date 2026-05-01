Tom Holland Makes Rare Sobriety Confession as 'Drinking' Was 'Getting in the Way' of His Career

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Tom Holland isn’t going to let alcohol ruin his future. The Spider-Man star, 29, realized he had a problem with drinking four years ago, and stopped alcohol during a dry January challenge in 2022. He continued to stay sober, and attributes it to his success, which includes not only a booming acting career but also smooth love life with fellow Spider-Man star Zendaya, also 29.

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Source: MEGA The actor owns a non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand called BERO.

The pair will next appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this July. "I've been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what's happening and what I have to come in the future,” he told USA TODAY on April 29 at the BERO Padel Classic, a tournament hosted by his non-alcoholic beer and lifestyle brand, at Pura Padel LA in Sherman Oaks, Calif. “And I don't know how much of that would've come to fruition had I still been drinking."

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Tom Holland: Drinking was ‘Getting in the Way’

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya were first spotted together in an Instagram post in 2016.

How did he know he had a problem? "Drinking was something that was ultimately really getting in the way of my professional life,” the British actor revealed. “Being an actor and living your life on the big stage can be really stressful. And I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue.”

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Tom Holland Feels ‘More Confident’ Sober

Source: MEGA Tom Holland said alcohol made his life more stressful.

Cutting out alcohol made all the difference. “Since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person," he told the outlet.

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Tom Holland’s Friends are ‘Present’ When They’re Not Drinking

Source: MEGA Tom Holland recalled the experience of being hungover.

His alcohol-free policy has changed his social life. "All of my friends have really slowed down drinking,” Holland admitted. “I had all of my mates over the other night. That used to be, like, a really, really boozy affair. We'd be up till 1 in the morning drinking. We'd be all hungover the next day. And I had like 10 guys over at my house, and I don't think anyone had a drop of alcohol. Everyone was really present. There was no waking up the next day feeling groggy. And I love what it's done for my life in general."

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Tom Holland Sees Alcohol as ‘Dangerous’ Now

His friend group is not alone. The cultural shift away from drinking was evident in a 2023 Gallup poll, which saw a 10 percent drop in drinking among adults aged 18-34 in the past twenty years. "Alcohol can be an amazing thing, but it can also be an incredibly dangerous thing," he said. "And I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer environment, a more communal environment."

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