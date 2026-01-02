Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria, 34, Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel Room
Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:41 p.m. ET
Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria Jones was found dead at a California hotel early on New Year’s Day, an outlet confirmed. She was 34 years old.
According to TMZ, police arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel around 2:52 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a medical emergency.
Victoria was pronounced dead upon arrival, the outlet reported.
“The scene was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation,” the outlet reported.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said they responded to the call at 3:14 a.m. The officers met with paramedics, who declared the woman dead.
“The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details,” the outlet noted.
Tommy shared Victoria with his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
He also has a son named Austin.
Victoria followed in her father’s footsteps. Her first role was in 2002’s in Men in Black II.
She then starred in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father. It also featured her stepmom, Laurel-Jones, as the stills photographer.
Tommy gushed about his daughter’s career to The New Yorker in 2006, saying, “She’s a good actress, has her sag card, speaks impeccable Spanish… When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”
However, he was tough on her, revealing he had to let her go from The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada: “She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time,” he shared.
After that, she seemingly stepped away from acting.