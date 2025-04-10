Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Married — and Filed for Divorce Days Later
Toni Braxton and Birdman secretly got married in August 2024, but she filed for divorce a mere two weeks later, a new report claims.
According to TMZ, two days after the couple were married, Braxton said they were on the outs. In the documents in which she filed for divorce, the songstress and her attorney called the marriage "irretrievably broken.”
In January 2025, Braxton filed to dismiss the divorce petition, which was something Birdman signed off on as well. To date, they are still legally married.
Birdman initially proposed to Braxton in 2018, giving her a $1 million engagement ring. They broke up in 2019 and Braxton took to Instagram in December 2023 to call reports they were engaged “fake news.”
“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married,” she wrote, “never been married. We are both single.”
In a 2017 episode of Braxton Family Values, Braxton gushed over Birdman, sharing, “Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say? He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”
Birdman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018 and spoke candidly about his feelings for Braxton. “That’s my love, my soldier, my life — she’s my everything,” he said. “She’s my life. I love her to death.”
In April 2024, Braxton spoke to People about her ideal partner. “Single is nice," she said. "I haven't practiced it yet, but I'm going to soon 'cause I've been wrapped up in this show."
The “You’re Makin’ Me High” singer stated she was “looking forward to getting out there and dating.”
“I mean, dating can be scary too,” she elaborated. “It can be a little bit. But a nice guy, someone who will watch Lifetime with me all day long — [or] at least once in the week. It might be a little difficult. I’ll take my time.”
Prior to Birdman, Braxton was married to Keri Lewis, whom she shares two children, Denim, 23, and Diezel Braxton-Lewis, 22, with.