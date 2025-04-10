Toni Braxton and Birdman Secretly Married — and Filed for Divorce Days Later

According to TMZ, two days after the couple were married, Braxton said they were on the outs. In the documents in which she filed for divorce, the songstress and her attorney called the marriage "irretrievably broken.”

In January 2025, Braxton filed to dismiss the divorce petition, which was something Birdman signed off on as well. To date, they are still legally married.

Birdman initially proposed to Braxton in 2018, giving her a $1 million engagement ring. They broke up in 2019 and Braxton took to Instagram in December 2023 to call reports they were engaged “fake news.”