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Stunning Toni Braxton Flaunts 'Every Fold' and 'Wrinkle' While Posing in Skin-Baring Bodysuit for 59th Birthday

toni braxton th birthday skin baring bodysuit
Source: MEGA

Toni Braxton celebrated her 59th birthday in a daring black bodysuit while embracing her curves.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

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Toni Braxton is celebrating her birthday by embracing every part of herself.

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer marked the occasion with a glamorous photoshoot shared on Instagram, where she posed in a black long-sleeved bodysuit featuring sheer panels and high-cut sides.

The daring outfit showed off her legs and curves as she confidently worked the camera.

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image of Toni Braxton celebrated her 59th birthday with a glamorous photoshoot.
Source: MEGA

Toni Braxton celebrated her 59th birthday with a glamorous photoshoot.

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Source: @TONIBRAXTON/INSTAGRAM
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Braxton finished off the look with stacked gold bangles, rings and strappy heels. She also switched up her usual hairstyle, trading her signature short cut for huge, voluminous curls that framed her face.

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Toni Embraces Every Part of Herself

image of The singer posed in a daring black bodysuit with sheer panels, high-cut sides and dramatic accessories.
Source: MEGA

The singer posed in a daring black bodysuit with sheer panels, high-cut sides and dramatic accessories.

The birthday shoot gave Braxton plenty of chances to show off her confidence.

In one photo, she posed with one leg forward while holding a long black feathered train. Another captured her from the side as she looked back toward the camera.

But it was her caption that really captured the message behind the photos.

“Every fold. Every wrinkle. If it’s up to me … Im still feeling S---. D--- near 60 today! Happy Birthday to ME! Libra SZN!🎈,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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‘Forever Youthful'

image of Toni Braxton previously revealed that she uses a vibrator-like beauty device on her face.
Source: MEGA

Toni Braxton previously revealed that she uses a vibrator-like beauty device on her face.

The milestone marked her final year in her 50s, and fans and famous friends quickly filled the comments section with birthday love.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful Toni Braxton 🩶🩶🩶♾️♾️♾️,” one wrote.

Another added, “Happy bday auntie Toni 🧡 🤞🏾.”

“Happy Birthday forever youthful forever beautiful❤️❤️🔥🔥,” Tina Knowles penned.

Her sister Tamar Braxton chimed in, writing, “Cause who else can 🤸✨.”

Toni Once Revealed Her Unusual Beauty Trick

image of The star's birthday post quickly drew sweet messages from fans, Tina Knowles and her sister Tamar Braxton.
Source: MEGA

The star's birthday post quickly drew sweet messages from fans, Tina Knowles and her sister Tamar Braxton.

The birthday post isn't the first time Toni has opened up about how she keeps her skin looking fresh.

“This thing right here, okay, it is…I’m gonna be honest, it is a vibrator,” the "Breathe Again" songstress nervously revealed during an Instagram beauty tutorial with Vogue. “It is, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler, it just tingles the muscles in my face to get them activated and working.

“I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay, just FYI,” she added. “This has got the little ball here, which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer…this is really cold, I just kinda rub it, and it just activates all those muscles, get ‘em together. We are working today. We are gonna be cute today.”

Toni later joked about the beauty device again in her caption, “My real beauty secret? Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3. 🥴@voguemagazine Beauty Secrets.”

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