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Tonia Ryan, digital visibility expert and creator of Fix Your Search, has expanded into the San Francisco Bay Area with new offices in San Francisco and Burlingame. Her approach is built around one core idea: social media, when done with a plan, is the most powerful tool a business has for getting found, building credibility, and growing with the right collaborations. People used to treat social media like a bulletin board. Post something, hope someone sees it, move on. Tonia Ryan has never seen it that way. For Ryan, social media is a strategy, one that connects directly to how a business gets discovered, how its reputation is built, and who shows up at the door. That philosophy is what's driving Fix Your Search into the Bay Area. Ryan has opened offices in San Francisco and Burlingame, expanding beyond her existing locations in Las Vegas, Newport Beach, and Huntington Beach. San Francisco is one of the most competitive, high-profile markets in the country, and for a brand strategist who specializes in visibility, it is exactly the right place to be.

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Why Social Media Is the Foundation, Not the Add-On Most businesses treat social media as an afterthought, something to post on when there is time, or hand off to whoever is available. Ryan's entire methodology is built on the opposite belief: social media should be the foundation of how a brand communicates, connects, and gets discovered. When a business shows up consistently with a clear message and strong visual identity, people notice. So does Google. A well-maintained social presence and real engagement, sends signals across the web that strengthen how a business appears in search results. The content you post on Instagram today can influence who finds you on Google tomorrow. Fix Your Search treats every post as a building block. The photos, the captions, the hashtags, the way a story is told: all of it is purposeful. None of it is random. When every piece points in the same direction, visibility compounds over time. How Fix Your Search Builds the Strategy Ryan does not chase viral moments. She builds systems. Her social media strategies are designed around three connected goals. Clarity first. Before a single post goes up, Ryan defines the story. Who are you, what do you offer, and what should people immediately understand when they land on your page? That clarity becomes the thread running through every piece of content.

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Consistency across platforms. Ryan aligns your social media with your Google presence, your press coverage, and your website. When the story matches everywhere someone looks, your brand becomes recognizable and trustworthy. When platforms conflict or go quiet, you become forgettable. Content built for connection and discovery. A strong Instagram post is not just for your existing followers. Done right, it attracts new ones, earns shares, sparks conversations, and pulls new audiences into your world. Ryan's team creates content that speaks to real people while building the kind of presence that keeps a brand relevant and easy to find. This is what sets Fix Your Search apart. Plenty of agencies manage social media. Very few build a strategy around it that connects to every other part of how a business gets discovered and chosen. Who Is Tonia Ryan? Ryan did not come up through a traditional marketing agency. Her background is in celebrity business management, talent representation, PR, and serial entrepreneurship. Those are worlds where reputation is currency and perception can shift overnight. That experience gave her a rare instinct for storytelling. For years, she has developed the ability to walk into a business and immediately understand how its story should be told, and where that story needs to live to reach the right people. Today she has over 4 million Instagram followers at @realtoniaryan, a platform she actively uses to amplify the brands she works with. Fix Your Search is the structured version of everything she has learned about helping people show up online, on their own terms.

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Tony Gemignani and Tony's Pizza Napoletana Then there is Tony Gemignani, a friend of Tonia's. He is the legendary force behind Tony's Pizza Napoletana, one of North Beach's most celebrated institutions. Tony's Pizza Napoletana was ranked No. 2 in the country by 50 Top Pizza's 2026 rankings and has previously claimed the top spot on multiple national lists. It is a legacy built one extraordinary slice at a time, by someone who is just as real and authentic as he is accomplished. Tony is not someone who sits back and lets his reputation do the work. He understands that even legendary businesses benefit from showing up in the right places for the right people. Visibility and excellence are not competing ideas. They work together. Tonia Ryan and Tony Gemignani are collaborating together, working on an Instagram post designed to reach as many new guests as possible. With Tonia's 4 million Instagram followers, the goal is simple: introduce Tony's Pizza Napoletana on social media to people who have never experienced this amazing restaurant before. If you are visiting the San Francisco area and have never tried his pizza, consider it a must. Gemignani is the kind of operator who approaches every aspect of his business the way he approaches pizza: with craft, excellence, and a deep respect for the people he is serving. What This Collaboration Really Shows The Tony's Pizza Napoletana project is a perfect example of the Fix Your Search method in action. A single, well-crafted Instagram post backed by 4 million followers does more than earn likes. It introduces a brand to thousands of people who had no idea it existed. It generates new conversations, new shares, and new searches. It builds real-world awareness through the power of a trusted voice. That is the loop Ryan builds for every client. The right post, on the right platform, in front of the right audience, starts a chain reaction. Social media sparks attention, attention drives discovery, and discovery builds the kind of momentum that keeps growing long after the post goes up.

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