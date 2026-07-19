'Scandal' Stars Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington Playfully Discuss Presidential Aspirations

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During an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington engaged in a lively discussion about the possibility of Goldwyn running for president. Known for his role as Fitzgerald Grant III on the hit series Scandal, Goldwyn addressed whether he would consider stepping into the political arena.

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Source: MEGA Kerry Washington said Tony Goldwyn would make a good president.

“Do people constantly ask you to run for president in real life?” Washington asked her former co-star. Goldwyn, 66, confirmed that he often receives such questions, particularly when he stands “on a street corner.” He humorously remarked, “I used to say thank you so much, but that’s a really bad idea.” Washington, 49, had a different perspective. “I don’t think you would be a terrible president, to be honest,” she told Goldwyn. Her compliment suggested confidence in his leadership abilities, adding that he would assemble “a really wonderful Cabinet and team around you.” Goldwyn expressed his willingness to care about the role and even suggested he might appoint Washington to a position in his cabinet, to which she jokingly responded, “You would not bring me. I would not be available.” Their playful banter highlights the strong dynamic they shared on-screen and off.

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Source: MEGA Tony Goldwyn playfully offered Kerry Washington a cabinet position.

Reflecting on their time on Scandal, Washington acknowledged that their characters had a complicated relationship. “They weren’t the healthiest couple,” she admitted, appreciating their depth. The series, which ran for seven seasons before concluding in 2018, explored the ups and downs of their romance amid political intrigue. “I feel that Fitz and Olivia are together,” Goldwyn predicted, referring to their characters' connection. He emphasized that their relationship was rooted in something genuine. “What we had at the root of it was very real,” he said. Washington concurred that while Olivia and Fitz had a love that ultimately worked out, they would likely benefit from “couple’s therapy.” Goldwyn humorously responded, “Yes, regularly!” showcasing the couple's need for growth amidst their love story.

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Source: MEGA The former ‘Scandal’ stars reflected on Fitz and Olivia's romance.

As the conversation continued, Goldwyn envisioned Fitz taking a break in Vermont to escape toxic patterns, humorously imagining Olivia teaching him to make jam, only for her to critique the result. “Your jam sucks!” she would likely say. Goldwyn affirmed his support for Washington’s ambitions, stating, “I feel like he was very supportive of her trajectory.” The playful exchange between the two stars leaves fans wondering about the future of their beloved characters and the potential for real-life political aspirations.

Source: MEGA Their reunion showcased the chemistry fans still adore.