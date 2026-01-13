Tony Romo Slammed for Being 'Annoying' Commentary During Bills-Jaguars Playoff Game: 'Half His Takes Aren't Right Anymore'

Article continues below advertisement

Once hailed as the NFL's most insightful new commentator, Tony Romo has gone from fan-favorite to a figure under scrutiny at CBS. The former Dallas Cowboys star initially wowed viewers with his energy and uncanny ability to predict plays, but lately, things haven't gone quite so smoothly.

Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing even suggested Romo's spot on CBS’ No. 1 broadcast team could be in jeopardy. With the Super Bowl at CBS just two years away, the pressure is on, and Romo's recent on-air missteps haven't helped.

During the Sunday, January 11, matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the Jaguars faced off against the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC showdown. Early in the broadcast, Romo compared the Jaguars to Saturday's Carolina Panthers game, even though Jacksonville entered Sunday as the favorites and Carolina were the underdogs. Things got even more controversial when Bills quarterback Josh Allen went down on a third-down rush and was seen heading to the blue medical tent. As Lerner noted, according to The Sporting News: "Shortly after, he and [Jim] Nantz failed to fully acknowledge a possible injury to Josh Allen after a third-down rush that sent the star quarterback to the blue medical tent. Instead, the booth spent their time digging further into a kicking storyline featuring 19-year veteran Matt Prater and cannon-for-leg kicker Cam Little of the Jaguars. Viewers were left in the dark on Allen until after a commercial break, when sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported Allen had undergone and cleared the concussion protocol."

Another example came during a Bills game when Romo seemed convinced something was off with a second-half rushing touchdown by Allen, even though officials appeared to have handled it correctly. Lerner wrote: "These are all small, seemingly innocuous, individual moments. It's easy to nitpick any broadcaster in this way. But Romo's blunders have become consistent. Even he admitted that some criticism was warranted. CBS took the extreme measure of staging an 'intervention' of sorts with Romo before the 2022-23 season, after outside noise reached a fever pitch." Fans also called out Romo. "I literally can't take Tony's game calling anymore. It's a distraction, it's annoying, it takes the surprise out of the game, but most of all, many of us like to see the plays develop on both sides of the ball without being fed a tip. He needs to be coached up or terminated," wrote one X user, while another said, "How did we ever think Tony Romo was a good commentator? Dude is being f------- annoying. Half his takes aren’t right anymore, and he just makes weird f--- noises in the booth."

