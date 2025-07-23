Top 10 Celebrity Endorsements That Nearly Broke the Internet

Some say celebs are just like us regular folks, and maybe they are. Even your favorite Hollywood A-listers (think Scarlett Johansson, Justin Bieber, and Brad Pitt) sometimes tout the odd brand or product. In a lot of cases, their advertising deals do okay or go swish without pulling many eyeballs.

Then there are those celebrity endorsements that were either so good or so bizarre that we're still talking about them. Here are the top ten that made us stop scrolling and say ‘ahh’ or ‘wait, what?’

1. Kim Kardashian + Charmin

The number one spot goes to Kim Kardashian's Charmin toilet paper endorsement, if only because it's so perfectly absurd. In 2010, at the height of her reality TV fame, Kim appeared at a Times Square ribbon-cutting for a public restroom. The photos of her awkwardly posed between two plush bear mascots are internet gold.

The Kardashian brand is built on glamour, money, and aspiration. Toilet paper doesn't exactly fit that image. But that's what makes it so memorable. Kim had just moved to New York, so maybe she said yes because she was in the neighborhood.

2. Michael Cera + CeraVe Skincare

Michael Cera hadn't had a proper star moment since Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.But his CeraVe campaign brought him back, and hard. The genius was in the name – CeraVe, Michael Cera. Get it?

The ads leaned into the joke, with Cera imagining himself as a mystical skincare guru who created the ultimate moisturizing cream. He massaged his own face, spoke to dolphins in dolphin language, and climbed mountains while moisturizing. His trademark awkward charisma made the whole thing spot-on.

3. Snoop Dogg + Hot Pockets – Stoner logic

Rappers can make songs about anything, but Snoop Dogg's Hot Pockets endorsement took product placement to new heights. The West Coast legend recorded Pocket Like It's Hot, a parody of his classic Drop It Like It's Hot. Just imagine – it was all about microwaving frozen snacks.

The music video featured Snoop partying with the humanoid Hot Pocket mascot, Herbie. Both fringed by video vixens. His stoner rap sheet made the whole thing believable. Of course, Snoop had eaten his share of microwave snacks. The absurdity made it memorable, and the catchy tune made it impossible to forget.