Top 10 Dental Clinics in Turkey (2025)
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:12 a.m. ET
Turkey has become one of the world’s top destinations for dental tourism, offering international patients access to advanced treatments, certified materials, and highly experienced doctors, all at a fraction of UK, EU, or U.S. prices. From dental implants and Hollywood Smiles to crowns and veneers, clinics across Istanbul, Izmir, Marmaris, and Antalya combine modern technology with transparent pricing and patient-first care.
1. Vera Smile — Istanbul
Best Overall Experience
✔ Awarded by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
(AACD) ✔ Member of the Slow Dentistry Global Network
✔ Premium implants (Straumann, Nobel Biocare) + Digital Smile Design
✔ Full-service: implants, Hollywood Smile, crowns, veneers
✔ Transparent pricing, no hidden “tourist packages”
Clinic Tip: Book early! Vera Smile is one of Turkey’s most in-demand clinics with high international patient flow.
2. Marmaris Dental Center — Marmaris
Trusted Coastal Clinic
✔ Established 2008, strong reputation among UK & EU patients
✔ Specializes in implants, veneers, and restorative dentistry
✔ Oral surgeons & prosthodontists on staff
✔ Convenient location for combining treatment with holiday
Clinic Tip: Ask about treatment timelines, many cases can be completed in 1–2 weeks for dental tourists.
3. Alanya Dental Clinic — Alanya
Most Established on the Riviera
✔ Founded in 1993, ISO-certified clinic
✔ In-house lab for crowns, veneers, and bridges
✔ Implantology and smile design specialists
✔ Free airport transfers for international patients
Clinic Tip: Check if your smile makeover can be finished in one week to match your holiday schedule.
4. WestDent Clinic — Izmir
Technology Leader
✔ 8 treatment rooms with extended hours
✔ Digital Smile Design and CAD/CAM precision milling
✔ Implants, veneers, gum surgery, orthodontics
✔ Reported implant success rate over 95%
Clinic Tip: Request a digital preview — WestDent often prepares a full 3D treatment plan before your arrival.
5. EsteDent Turkey — Istanbul
Best for Cosmetic Veneers
✔ Focus on Hollywood Smiles, E-max veneers, crowns, whitening
✔ Minimally invasive veneer and gum contouring methods
✔ Advanced imaging for natural, balanced results
✔ Highly popular with younger international patients
Clinic Tip: Ask to see before/after veneer galleries to set clear expectations for aesthetics.
6. Dentavrasya — Istanbul
Surgical Expertise
✔ All-on-4/6 implants, sinus lifts, and bone grafting
✔ Cosmetic treatments: zirconia crowns, veneers, smile design
✔ ISO-certified sterilization & European-standard safety
✔ Long-term warranties on implant systems
Clinic Tip: Inquire about warranty details, many implants here include lifetime guarantees.
7. Dentevim Clinic — Istanbul
Boutique Experience
✔ Founded 2013, Turkey Health Tourism–certified
✔ Zirconia crowns, veneers, and Hollywood Smile packages
✔ Personalized digital treatment planning before travel
✔ Multilingual staff, boutique-style care
Clinic Tip: Share x-rays in advance — Dentevim can build your plan before you fly.
8. Dr. Terziler Clinic — Istanbul
Luxury Focus
✔ VIP dental care with concierge services
✔ Specializes in celebrity-style Hollywood Smiles
✔ Premium porcelain veneers & aesthetic treatments
✔ Known for multilingual support and full travel coordination
Clinic Tip: Confirm if hotel and VIP transfers are included in your package.
9. Dentatur — Antalya & Istanbul
Best for Affordable Packages
✔ All-inclusive dental tourism packages with hotel + transfers
✔ On-site labs enable quick crowns, bridges, and veneers
✔ Trusted by UK & German patients
✔ Transparent, value-focused pricing
Clinic Tip: Double-check package inclusions — hotel class and transfer type may vary.
10. Aslı Tarcan Dental Clinic — Istanbul
Celebrity-Endorsed Smiles
✔ Part of the larger Aslı Tarcan medical group
✔ Hollywood Smile, whitening, and implantology focus
✔ Modern facilities with luxury services
✔ VIP transfers and concierge-style patient support
Clinic Tip: Request a digital smile design preview before committing to veneers or crowns.