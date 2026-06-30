Top Celebrity Men’s Sunglasses for 2026: What’s Old is New Again

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Celebrities are always trendsetters, from their wardrobe to what they wear to protect their eyes. This summer, male celebrities like Colman Domingo, George Clooney, and Nicolas Cage are bringing back classic styles of sunglasses with modern upgrades. These aren’t your grandpa’s sunglasses. While many of these shades might appear familiar, they’ve all been updated for the modern era with newer, more versatile materials and sleeker looks. Some also have design changes that reflect the modern world or improve durability. Ready to steal some Hollywood style for yourself or a loved one? Keep reading to see what men’s sunglasses are popular among celebrities in 2026. Modern Aviators

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These aren’t the same shades Tom Cruise famously wore in Top Gun 40 years ago. The modern aviator glasses still feature thin wire frames, teardrop lenses, and a double or triple bridge. However, today’s materials are more lightweight. The lenses are often polarized and offer full UV400 protection, and the temples are usually flexible for a better, more secure fit. Jon Hamm recently wore the Persol 3235S aviators in black with green lenses to a pre-Oscar party. Persol is a classic Italian brand known for its sleek designs and high-quality construction. Learn more in this piece on Persol sunglasses for men. Meanwhile, Colman Domingo has been photographed in Saint Laurent SL 596 Dune aviators, and Snoop Dogg was seen in the Bottega Veneta BV1305S Sardine style. Wayfarers

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Like aviators, Wayfarers have been through multiple reinventions over the years since they were first introduced in 1952. Today, the classic trapezoid lens shape remains, but modern versions have smoother edges, rounder lenses, and a flattened front rather than the thrust-forward one from past styles. The latest Wayfarers also feature extremely sturdy frames and hinges that hold up to frequent on/off use, but basic black is still one of the most popular colors. Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks have been spotted in Wayfarers, and A$AP Rocky included a modern Wayfarer Puffer in his collection for Ray-Ban. Rectangular Frames

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Celebrities like Eddie Murphy and George Clooney have recently been seen wearing rectangular sunglasses, a modern classic look that can be understated or bold, depending on style. Some options combine the look with a flat top, although this isn’t true for all rectangular frames. The angular look of rectangular glasses can work well for round or oval faces. D-Frame Sunglasses Named for the D-shape of the lenses, these sunglasses often evoke a vintage feel. But like many other old-school looks, they have been updated for 2026. Vint & York’s Wilson sunglasses are a good example of the modern D-frame, with clean lines and a heavy, masculine browline across the top. They come in black, shiny gray, matte gray, and brown amber tortoise. Minimalist Frames vs. Thick Frames Two opposite sunglass styles have also become popular for male celebrities in 2026: minimalist frames and thick frames. Minimalist frames feature thin materials, often wire or very lightweight, thin acetate. Ethan Hawke was recently seen in Oliver Peoples Tk-15 OV1365ST 5036/53 shades. These shades have ultra-thin metal frames and an updated aviator style with a double bridge, hitting two trends at once. Hawke chose the Cognac brown lenses, but if that’s not your color, the Tk-15 style comes in multiple frame and lens colors. Looking for other options from Oliver Peoples? Check out this guide to Oliver Peoples glasses. But “quiet luxury” minimalist frames aren’t for everyone. Some celebs prefer the bold look of thick frames, which can attract attention to the eyes and create a strong profile, depending on the shape. Lately, Nicolas Cage has been sporting Tom Ford Fausto TF711-N 02A Matte sunglasses, showing off an assertive square frame with heavy-duty rims. These shades make a statement without being oversized or over-the-top, and Cage wears them in Matte Eco Black.