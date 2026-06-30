Top Celebrity Men’s Sunglasses for 2026: What’s Old is New Again
June 30 2026, Published 1:53 a.m. ET
Celebrities are always trendsetters, from their wardrobe to what they wear to protect their eyes. This summer, male celebrities like Colman Domingo, George Clooney, and Nicolas Cage are bringing back classic styles of sunglasses with modern upgrades.
These aren’t your grandpa’s sunglasses. While many of these shades might appear familiar, they’ve all been updated for the modern era with newer, more versatile materials and sleeker looks. Some also have design changes that reflect the modern world or improve durability.
Ready to steal some Hollywood style for yourself or a loved one? Keep reading to see what men’s sunglasses are popular among celebrities in 2026.
Modern Aviators
These aren’t the same shades Tom Cruise famously wore in Top Gun 40 years ago. The modern aviator glasses still feature thin wire frames, teardrop lenses, and a double or triple bridge. However, today’s materials are more lightweight. The lenses are often polarized and offer full UV400 protection, and the temples are usually flexible for a better, more secure fit.
Jon Hamm recently wore the Persol 3235S aviators in black with green lenses to a pre-Oscar party. Persol is a classic Italian brand known for its sleek designs and high-quality construction. Learn more in this piece on Persol sunglasses for men.
Meanwhile, Colman Domingo has been photographed in Saint Laurent SL 596 Dune aviators, and Snoop Dogg was seen in the Bottega Veneta BV1305S Sardine style.
Wayfarers
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Like aviators, Wayfarers have been through multiple reinventions over the years since they were first introduced in 1952. Today, the classic trapezoid lens shape remains, but modern versions have smoother edges, rounder lenses, and a flattened front rather than the thrust-forward one from past styles. The latest Wayfarers also feature extremely sturdy frames and hinges that hold up to frequent on/off use, but basic black is still one of the most popular colors.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks have been spotted in Wayfarers, and A$AP Rocky included a modern Wayfarer Puffer in his collection for Ray-Ban.
Rectangular Frames
Celebrities like Eddie Murphy and George Clooney have recently been seen wearing rectangular sunglasses, a modern classic look that can be understated or bold, depending on style. Some options combine the look with a flat top, although this isn’t true for all rectangular frames. The angular look of rectangular glasses can work well for round or oval faces.
D-Frame Sunglasses
Named for the D-shape of the lenses, these sunglasses often evoke a vintage feel. But like many other old-school looks, they have been updated for 2026.
Vint & York’s Wilson sunglasses are a good example of the modern D-frame, with clean lines and a heavy, masculine browline across the top. They come in black, shiny gray, matte gray, and brown amber tortoise.
Minimalist Frames vs. Thick Frames
Two opposite sunglass styles have also become popular for male celebrities in 2026: minimalist frames and thick frames.
Minimalist frames feature thin materials, often wire or very lightweight, thin acetate. Ethan Hawke was recently seen in Oliver Peoples Tk-15 OV1365ST 5036/53 shades. These shades have ultra-thin metal frames and an updated aviator style with a double bridge, hitting two trends at once.
Hawke chose the Cognac brown lenses, but if that’s not your color, the Tk-15 style comes in multiple frame and lens colors. Looking for other options from Oliver Peoples? Check out this guide to Oliver Peoples glasses.
But “quiet luxury” minimalist frames aren’t for everyone. Some celebs prefer the bold look of thick frames, which can attract attention to the eyes and create a strong profile, depending on the shape.
Lately, Nicolas Cage has been sporting Tom Ford Fausto TF711-N 02A Matte sunglasses, showing off an assertive square frame with heavy-duty rims. These shades make a statement without being oversized or over-the-top, and Cage wears them in Matte Eco Black.
How to Find the Right Celebrity Sunglasses Look to Steal
Celebrities always look great. But what if you’re a regular person, wondering which of these shades would work well for you if your name isn’t Nicolas Cage or George Clooney? Or, what if you’re trying to decide which pair would make a good gift for a loved one?
Here are some tips for finding the right celebrity sunglass look to co-opt for yourself or others:
First, choose the right frames for your face shape
Angular frames, like square or rectangular ones, work well for round or oval faces, but they aren’t always a good fit for square faces. Likewise, round frames can mesh well with a square face but aren’t the best look for round faces. Aviators or shades with bottom-heavy lenses are often recommended for heart-shaped faces.
Consider form and function
No matter how much you like a pair, if it isn’t available with the features you need, then you might just have sunglasses you never wear. For instance, athletes who play outdoor sports in high-glare situations will benefit more from polarized lenses than from a specific style that looks good on that one famous person. However, you may be able to find a similar style that offers the required features if you keep looking and select for the specs you want.
Think about color options
Matching sunglasses to your wardrobe is easy with styles that offer multiple choices for frame and lens colors. But if the pair you’re looking at has more limited options that don’t fit your vision, you might move on to a similar style with more possibilities.
No need to guess; try them on
If visiting a store isn’t convenient, you can virtually try on sunglasses to see how they’ll look on your face. Many eyewear retailers offer this, including online eyewear superstore EZContacts. At EZContacts, you can use the Fittingbox app to virtually try on thousands of sunglasses. It’s a good idea to try out multiple pairs and narrow the list down to your top three to five before making a decision.