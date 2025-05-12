NEWS Top Five Michigan Celebs Who Love Casino Gaming

Article continues below advertisement

Michigan has become a top contender in the online casino industry. 2024 saw a record-breaking revenue of $2.9 billion. This shows just how popular casino gaming with Michigan. This includes some famous faces. So let's take a look at some Michigan celebs who love online casino gaming. A trip to the casino, whether that's online or in person, is a luxurious event. Which is why it's no surprise that it attracts some big names. Casino gaming, including online slots, poker and roulette, has become even more popular in recent years, thanks to the legalization in states across the US, including Michigan. There is now a wide range of platforms to choose from, including exciting bonuses and promotions. You can check this link to see what's on offer and experience some of the games that these players love.

Article continues below advertisement

Gambling law in Michigan Gambling law in Michigan has changed a lot in the past decade. 2019 saw the state officially legalize online gambling thanks to the passage of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act. This allowed licensed operators to offer casino games, poker and sports betting online. While land-based casinos are popular in Michigan, the legislation of online casinos changed things massively. Now, residents no longer have to visit physical locations to play their favorite games. They can enjoy it from home. This has made casino gaming a lot more accessible and convenient for players, especially as they are now able to access it from their smartphones. Since the legalization of online casinos, Michigan has become one of the most successful online gaming markets in the U.S. Online casinos, among other online gambling activities,s have generated billions of dollars for the state. This has come with significant tax benefits for the state, helping to improve aspects such as healthcare and education. As online casinos become more popular in Michigan. It's no surprise that these platforms have caught the eyes of some famous faces. Many celebrities who are from Michigan or closely connected to the state enjoy online casinos as they allow them to play their favorite games, without the worry of being recognized.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom McEvoy Tom McEvoy is a celebrated name in the poker world. He was born in Grand Rapids and is a proud Michigander. He is an icon in the poker world but is best known for being a top player and winning the 1983 World Series of Poker Main Event. He now has a decorated place in the Poker Hall of Fame, among other incredible players from around the world. McEvoy has also played a role in advocating for poker players' rights, helping to contribute to the growth of the game in popularity. His influence has helped in the growing popularity, introducing both live and online poker to many players around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson The Baywatch star might not be a Michigan native. However, she did spend a considerable amount of time living in Michigan during her time married to Kid Rock, who is a Michigan native. Pamela Anderson has always had a strong connection with casinos and is known to have a long interest in poker. She has participated in several celebrity poker events in previous years. In 2012, she launched BamPoker. This is a Facebook-based poker application that provides a casual gaming experience for Facebook users. It's an application that has helped to introduce more players to the game. On this application, players from all over the world can join tournaments and go head to head in Texas Hold'em. This has helped to grow the poker community even further. Poker has been with Pamela through various stages of her life. The game even introduced her to one of her husbands who she met at the poker table.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jordan Michael Jordan is another star who isn't from Michigan, but is still very present on the gambling scene in the state. He was born in Brooklyn and raised in North Carolina. The NBA player had multiple business ties to Michigan thanks to different investments and partnerships. One of his biggest partnerships is with the University of Michigan, when he became the school's exclusive appeal sponsor. This has helped to create a deep connection between him and the state. Like many other NBA players, Jordan is known for being competitive, which also shows through his association with high-stakes gambling. Jordan has been involved with several high-stakes poker games in various casinos around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Super Star Madonna is another casino enthusiast from Michigan. Born in Bay City and raised in Rochester Hills, the global pop sensation has performed at a fair share of casinos. While she's not known for her love of gambling directly, she has often included shows at luxury casino resorts. Her performances have attracted a large audience, helping to introduce casino gaming to a wider audience. She has also had an impact on the casino world, with some themed games surrounding her music and fashion. Many online slots feature Madonna and her music, enhancing the casino experience even further. Especially for her fans.