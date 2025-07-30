Top Liability Pitfalls California Small Businesses Should Avoid in 2025

I was recently speaking with a business owner in San Diego—let’s call her Maria. She runs a thriving specialty food distribution company with 22 employees and a modest fleet of delivery vans. One Friday morning, one of her drivers stopped for coffee on the way to a client site. A routine errand turned into a six-figure problem when he rear-ended another car, injuring two passengers.

What shocked Maria most wasn’t the accident—it was the liability. She discovered that her commercial auto coverage didn’t fully account for personal detours during company business. The plaintiff’s attorneys were aggressive, the claim ballooned, and she faced the prospect of dipping into the company’s reserves.

Unfortunately, Maria’s story isn’t rare. California’s liability landscape is shifting quickly, and small businesses are squarely in the crosshairs. In 2025, the stakes have never been higher.

Why Liability Risks Are Rising in California

The numbers tell a sobering story. California recorded more than 160,000 crashes in 2024, with injuries topping 270,000, according to state transportation data. Employers shoulder a surprising amount of this burden: roughly 40% of U.S. vehicle accidents involve employees driving for work.

On top of that, California’s new SB 1107 law, effective January 1, 2025, has doubled the state’s minimum auto liability limits:

Bodily injury coverage increased from $15,000 to $30,000 per person.

The per-accident limit climbed from $30,000 to $60,000.

Property damage coverage rose from $5,000 to $15,000.

While these changes aim to better protect victims, they also expose underinsured businesses to potentially devastating losses. Insurance premiums, already up 23% over inflation in the last two years, are set to rise further as carriers adjust to the new thresholds.