top rated cardiology medical billing companies in the usa

Cardiologists must manage a surge in patient inflow, navigate staff shortages, address skill gaps, and adapt to frequent policy shifts. Yet, among these challenges, one stands out as particularly daunting: cardiology billing. Fortunately, outsourcing billing to cardiology billing companies offers relief. We have compiled a list of the 10 leading cardiology medical billing firms in the United States for your consideration. These companies manage billing efficiently, reducing your stress. We have compiled a list of the top 10 cardiology billing companies to help you. Top 10 Cardiology Billing Companies The following are the top 10 cardiology billing companies in the USA. 1- MediBillMD: ​MediBillMD entered the field of medical billing with a boom. It started its services in 2023 and now they have expanded to all 50 states of the US. The company instantly grabbed the attention of the market with 98% clean claim rates and 96% collection rates. Cardiologists have a high burnout rate due to excessive workloads, busy schedules, and intense work environments. The administrative work adds additional pressure. This is where cardiology medical billing experts, like MediBillMD, come in. The company provides special cardiology billing services to the cardiologist who is constantly fighting with claim denials.

2- Coronis Health: Do you want an experienced cardiology billing company to handle your medical billing and reduce administrative burden? Coronis Health brings you an experience of more than 20 years in RCM, providing solutions to unique challenges. The company files more than 31.2M claims annually in various specialties. This proves that it is one of the most trusted billing companies in the US. Their team partners with industry leaders in revenue cycle management, which gives them contemporary insights about the industry and prepares them for future challenges. The following are some unique stats about the company.

3- ProMBS: If your healthcare practice is located in Texas, then the best cardiology billing company for you is Pro Medical Billing Solution. The company boasts a decade of exceptional experience in providing Revenue Cycle Management Services. ProMBS offers customized medical billing services to various specialties, but cardiology billing is one of their most popular offerings. Unlike other cardiology billing companies, ProMBS follows a structured approach to file claims. Their experts initially understand the diagnostic and procedural nature of the service and then file claims accordingly. This approach reduces errors, accelerates collections, and sustains revenue flow for your practice.

4- Plutus Health: Do you want 100% reimbursement of your services? Plutus Health ensures that files error-free claims to secure full reimbursement of your services. They have been offering cardiology billing services for more than 15 years. Their experts aim to share the unnecessary stress of cardiologists by providing them with expert revenue cycle management services. The company rules out other cardiology billing companies because of their top-notch data security. It adheres to HIPAA compliance and applies SOC 2 Type II standards to limit unauthorized access to client information.

5- MedCare MSO: MedCare MSO was established in 2012 and is located in Irvin to provide medical billing services to healthcare providers in the USA. Although the company was formed earlier but they officially started their services as a cardiology billing company in 2019. Their specialized software integrates seamlessly with your existing systems to minimize errors and expedite cardiology payments. They maintain an impressive 98% success rate for clean claims and can potentially boost your revenue by 35%. Their meticulous approach and committed managers ensure that your essential cardiology claims are neither lost nor denied.

6- Pyramids Global: It has been more than 10 years since Pyramids Global has been providing revenue cycle management to cardiology practices. Their equipped team addresses the complexities of cardiology coding and the detailed requirements of cardiology billing. It is a one-of-a-kind cardiology billing company that takes the necessary time to understand your practice goals and needs. Then their team of experts creates a customized approach for you to improve revenue and reduce claim denials. This approach leads to a 99% claim acceptance rate and has increased the revenue of their clients. Furthermore, the following are some company insights you can check below.

7- AltuMED: AltuMED is another cardiology billing company with hands-on experience in cardiology billing for a decade now. They have created an expert team to address the complexities of cardiology coding and the attention required for precise cardiology billing. The company has successfully adapted to technology in medical billing by integrating AI-driven accuracy in coding. This has resulted in a clear increase in their first-pass claim acceptance from 85% to 97.8%. to 98% and reduced account delivery days to 25. Furthermore, the company has also secured valid compliance certifications mentioned in the table below.

8- Transcure: Transcure is another industry-leading cardiology billing company with headquarters in Texas andNew Jersey. It offers services in various specialties, particularly in cardiology billing. The company has achieved a remarkable first-pass claim acceptance rate of 98% and ensures a claim submission turnaround within 48 hours. Their specialists assist cardiologists in boosting their revenues by 5% to 10%. Their commitment and knowledge, evidenced by a 99% client retention rate, indicate that the majority of cardiologists return to them for their billing requirements. Additionally, they have gained their clients' trust by emphasizing data security and adhering to industry regulations.

9- Medical Billers and Coders (MBC): Medical Billers & Coders (MBC) possesses over 25 years of experience in cardiology practices with a team of 400+experts. The company believes that, indeed, AI enhances efficiency, but the Human Intelligence (HI) of the team is essential for maintaining unparalleled accuracy and expertise. The team of this cardiology billing company is an expert in cardiology procedures and their coding. They ensure that you receive prompt reimbursement with fewer denials. This led to 83% of revenue growth and a client retention of 75% which demonstrates the level of service they offer.

10- Physicians Revenue Group, Inc. (PRGMD) Physicians Revenue Group, Inc. (PRGMD) is another cardiology billing company with nationwide access. With more than two decades of experience, their experts tailor their billing services according to the unique billing and coding audit needs of cardiology practices. The PRGMD provides both qualified staff for your needs and implements the most recent software for submitting claims. They prioritize keeping current with advancements in billing technology and stay aware of the most recent updates in billing regulations and insurance requirements. Additionally, the company takes pride in offering affordable solutions that adhere to all regulatory standards.

