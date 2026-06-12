or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling and Ex-Husband Dean McDermott Put on a United Front at Daughter Stella's High School Graduation

Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott reunited to watch their daughter graduate.

Contact us by Email

June 12 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott put their differences aside to watch their eldest daughter graduate from high school on Thursday, June 11.

Spelling, 53, and McDermott, 59, sat together to see Stella, 18, receive her degree from Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Relationship History

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Source: MEGA

The co-parents were joined by their family at the event.

In TMZ footage, Dean captured the milestone on his phone and yelled “Stella!” as family members hooted and hollered.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a bohemian look while Dean donned a white t-shirt and tan pants.

At the event, the exes posed for photos with a platinum blonde-haired Stella, armed with a bouquet of flowers, in the middle.

The couple, who married in 2006, are also parents to Liam, 19, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9.

They announced they were separating in June 2023, with Spelling filing for divorce in March 2024. The split was finalized in November 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

“It’s with great sadness and a very, very, heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean posted in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Marked Stella’s 18th Birthday With Instagram Post

Photo of Tori Spelling; Stella McDermott inset
Source: @torispelling/Instagram :MEGA

Tori Spelling called daughter Stella McDermott her 'best friend.'

One day before the graduation, on Wednesday, June 10, Spelling took to Instagram to commemorate Stella’s 18th birthday.

She included footage of the mother-daughter duo walking on the beach.

“My baby is 18 today,” she wrote. “She will always be my Buggy. In this one lifetime so far, we have loved, lived, lost, and learned. It’s been a true honor so far to watch you @stella_mcdermott08 grow and evolve and inspire all around you. You are kind and courageous. You are strong and soft.”

She continued, “I’m so proud to be your mom and we are true proof that moms and daughters can be best friends. I love you with all my heart and soul and can’t wait to see the amazing future you have. There’s nothing you can’t do. I watch that daily. My beautiful Buggy xo 💋 #happybirthday❤️”

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Shared Their Co-Parenting Strategy

Photo of Tori Spelling
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling called her divorce from Dean McDermott 'super easy and loving.'

Splitting up has gone smoothly for the former couple.

In December, Spelling told People she was “so grateful” to be friendly with her ex.

“I watched families go through horror stories with the parents, and at the end of the day, you created beings because you had so much love between you,” she told the outlet.

Although she said “everyone predicted it to be so messy," the divorce “was super easy and loving.”

Photo of Tori Spelling
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling is currently single.

She is pleased they have gotten to a place of contentment.

“It's just a different version of a family now and we'll always be family,” she added. “So it's really great for the kids. We're the lucky ones. We got good ex-partners.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.