Tori Spelling and Ex-Husband Dean McDermott Put on a United Front at Daughter Stella's High School Graduation

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Tori Spelling and ex-husband Dean McDermott put their differences aside to watch their eldest daughter graduate from high school on Thursday, June 11. Spelling, 53, and McDermott, 59, sat together to see Stella, 18, receive her degree from Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif.

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Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Relationship History

Source: MEGA The co-parents were joined by their family at the event.

In TMZ footage, Dean captured the milestone on his phone and yelled “Stella!” as family members hooted and hollered. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star wore a bohemian look while Dean donned a white t-shirt and tan pants. At the event, the exes posed for photos with a platinum blonde-haired Stella, armed with a bouquet of flowers, in the middle. The couple, who married in 2006, are also parents to Liam, 19, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9. They announced they were separating in June 2023, with Spelling filing for divorce in March 2024. The split was finalized in November 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. “It’s with great sadness and a very, very, heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean posted in June 2023.

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Tori Spelling Marked Stella’s 18th Birthday With Instagram Post

Source: @torispelling/Instagram :MEGA Tori Spelling called daughter Stella McDermott her 'best friend.'

One day before the graduation, on Wednesday, June 10, Spelling took to Instagram to commemorate Stella’s 18th birthday. She included footage of the mother-daughter duo walking on the beach. “My baby is 18 today,” she wrote. “She will always be my Buggy. In this one lifetime so far, we have loved, lived, lost, and learned. It’s been a true honor so far to watch you @stella_mcdermott08 grow and evolve and inspire all around you. You are kind and courageous. You are strong and soft.” She continued, “I’m so proud to be your mom and we are true proof that moms and daughters can be best friends. I love you with all my heart and soul and can’t wait to see the amazing future you have. There’s nothing you can’t do. I watch that daily. My beautiful Buggy xo 💋 #happybirthday❤️”

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Tori Spelling Shared Their Co-Parenting Strategy

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling called her divorce from Dean McDermott 'super easy and loving.'

Splitting up has gone smoothly for the former couple. In December, Spelling told People she was “so grateful” to be friendly with her ex. “I watched families go through horror stories with the parents, and at the end of the day, you created beings because you had so much love between you,” she told the outlet. Although she said “everyone predicted it to be so messy," the divorce “was super easy and loving.”

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling is currently single.