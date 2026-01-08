or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Tori Spelling
OK LogoHEALTH

Tori Spelling 'Frustrated' With Her Body After Illness Left Her Bedridden for Nearly a Month: 'My Body Finally Broke Down'

Photo of Tori Spelling
Source: MEGA

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Tori Spelling confessed she is 'frustrated' with her body after an illness left her bedridden for nearly a month.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling got real after spending the last month confined to a bed.

“I just wanted to pop in and give you guys an update. I know I have been MIA and it’s been due to sickness,” Spelling, 52, told her listeners during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Revealed Month-Long Illness

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tori Spelling canceled an appearance in Las Vegas last month due to the illness.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling canceled an appearance in Las Vegas last month due to the illness.

Spelling explained she was scheduled to host “‘90s After Dark” in Las Vegas last month alongside her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, but had to cancel due to an ongoing illness.

“I’ve literally been sick in bed since December 16 … Yeah, it’s just shy of a month now,” she revealed. “And I know I haven’t done my podcast. I’ve been missing doing that so much. It’s such a passion of mine and I love telling my stories and interviewing amazing humans and just getting my voice out there and connecting with you guys.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Said the Holidays Were 'Very Different'

image of Tori Spelling confessed that the holidays were 'very different' this year.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling confessed that the holidays were 'very different' this year.

The actress confessed that the holiday season with her five kids – Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott – looked “very different” this year.

Although she tried to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her kids, she didn’t make it until midnight and “had to go back up” to bed.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling Is 'Frustrated' With Her Body

Photo of Tori Spelling expressed her 'frustration' with her body breaking down.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling expressed her 'frustration' with her body breaking down.

“It’s been frustrating to pretty much feel like I’ve missed really momentous occasions this year,” Spelling recounted. “But it’s a new year and I am hoping, not hoping, I’m going to get better, it’s just a moment … a really long moment. I’m really looking forward to getting back to everything I love being a going, going, going human, I’m a human that never stops. Maybe that’s why my body finally broke down.”

Tori Spelling's Symptoms Included 'Really Stuck' Sinuses

Photo of Tori Spelling didn't disclose what illness she was suffering from.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling didn't disclose what illness she was suffering from.

The Scary Movie 2 actress didn’t reveal what she was suffering from, but she mentioned she’d been working with medical professionals to clear up her “really stuck” sinuses. “It was a really bad sinus infection and nothing would clear it, antibiotic after antibiotic,” she elaborated.

However, the “misSPELLING” podcast host promised to keep her fans updated on her condition.

“I just kind of wanted to share with you because I literally share everything with you [about] what’s been going on,” she concluded. “It’s been very frustrating. I’ve been dealing with sinus infection after sinus infection, bronchitis and it just wouldn’t clear. I am frustrated with my body, I am frustrated because mentally and emotionally I feel good, I mean exhausted emotionally but my brain is always going.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.