Tori Spelling 'Frustrated' With Her Body After Illness Left Her Bedridden for Nearly a Month: 'My Body Finally Broke Down'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:07 p.m. ET
Tori Spelling got real after spending the last month confined to a bed.
“I just wanted to pop in and give you guys an update. I know I have been MIA and it’s been due to sickness,” Spelling, 52, told her listeners during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast.
Tori Spelling Revealed Month-Long Illness
Spelling explained she was scheduled to host “‘90s After Dark” in Las Vegas last month alongside her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, but had to cancel due to an ongoing illness.
“I’ve literally been sick in bed since December 16 … Yeah, it’s just shy of a month now,” she revealed. “And I know I haven’t done my podcast. I’ve been missing doing that so much. It’s such a passion of mine and I love telling my stories and interviewing amazing humans and just getting my voice out there and connecting with you guys.”
Tori Spelling Said the Holidays Were 'Very Different'
The actress confessed that the holiday season with her five kids – Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott – looked “very different” this year.
Although she tried to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her kids, she didn’t make it until midnight and “had to go back up” to bed.
- Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having 'Hard Time Breathing' & 'Crazy Dizziness': 'I Want To Get Home To My Kids'
- Tori Spelling 'Can't Catch A Break' While Continuing To Care For Her & Dean McDermott's Sick Kids
- Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 4 Days After Split From Husband Dean McDermott: 'I'm Missing My Kiddos So Much'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tori Spelling Is 'Frustrated' With Her Body
“It’s been frustrating to pretty much feel like I’ve missed really momentous occasions this year,” Spelling recounted. “But it’s a new year and I am hoping, not hoping, I’m going to get better, it’s just a moment … a really long moment. I’m really looking forward to getting back to everything I love being a going, going, going human, I’m a human that never stops. Maybe that’s why my body finally broke down.”
Tori Spelling's Symptoms Included 'Really Stuck' Sinuses
The Scary Movie 2 actress didn’t reveal what she was suffering from, but she mentioned she’d been working with medical professionals to clear up her “really stuck” sinuses. “It was a really bad sinus infection and nothing would clear it, antibiotic after antibiotic,” she elaborated.
However, the “misSPELLING” podcast host promised to keep her fans updated on her condition.
“I just kind of wanted to share with you because I literally share everything with you [about] what’s been going on,” she concluded. “It’s been very frustrating. I’ve been dealing with sinus infection after sinus infection, bronchitis and it just wouldn’t clear. I am frustrated with my body, I am frustrated because mentally and emotionally I feel good, I mean exhausted emotionally but my brain is always going.”