Tori Spelling 'Frustrated' With Her Body After Illness Left Her Bedridden for Nearly a Month: 'My Body Finally Broke Down'

Tori Spelling got real after spending the last month confined to a bed. “I just wanted to pop in and give you guys an update. I know I have been MIA and it’s been due to sickness,” Spelling, 52, told her listeners during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast.

Tori Spelling Revealed Month-Long Illness

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling canceled an appearance in Las Vegas last month due to the illness.

Spelling explained she was scheduled to host “‘90s After Dark” in Las Vegas last month alongside her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, but had to cancel due to an ongoing illness. “I’ve literally been sick in bed since December 16 … Yeah, it’s just shy of a month now,” she revealed. “And I know I haven’t done my podcast. I’ve been missing doing that so much. It’s such a passion of mine and I love telling my stories and interviewing amazing humans and just getting my voice out there and connecting with you guys.”

Tori Spelling Said the Holidays Were 'Very Different'

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling confessed that the holidays were 'very different' this year.

The actress confessed that the holiday season with her five kids – Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott – looked “very different” this year. Although she tried to celebrate New Year’s Eve with her kids, she didn’t make it until midnight and “had to go back up” to bed.

Tori Spelling Is 'Frustrated' With Her Body

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling expressed her 'frustration' with her body breaking down.

“It’s been frustrating to pretty much feel like I’ve missed really momentous occasions this year,” Spelling recounted. “But it’s a new year and I am hoping, not hoping, I’m going to get better, it’s just a moment … a really long moment. I’m really looking forward to getting back to everything I love being a going, going, going human, I’m a human that never stops. Maybe that’s why my body finally broke down.”

Tori Spelling's Symptoms Included 'Really Stuck' Sinuses

Source: MEGA Tori Spelling didn't disclose what illness she was suffering from.