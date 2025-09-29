Tori Spelling, 52, Goes Makeup-Free in Stunning New Photos After Chopping Her Own Hair

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling is owning her new 'do. Just one day after chopping her own locks to a shoulder-length bob, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, went makeup-free in a series of new photos. Spelling bared her midriff as she sat on her patio outdoors with her dog.

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling gave herself a dramatic haircut.

She sported a sheer white crop top, with a black bra peeking out from underneath. The star paired her look with low-rise, checkered jeans, rings and a chain necklace as she stood barefoot, overlooking the mountains. She parted her new bob down the middle and tucked the money pieces behind her ears. "Pure love," she captioned the post with her pooch. Fans hyped up Spelling over her haircut in the comments section. "Ok I’m SOLD on the diy haircut. 🔥," one person wrote. "Love your hair @torispelling always loved you with a bob. Looks great ❤️," another user agreed.

Tori Spelling's Shocking DIY Haircut

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling cuddled up to her dog on the patio.

Spelling announced her at-home haircut in a Sunday, September 28, social media post. She shared two selfies of her bleached-blond locks chopped right underneath her chin. "I cut my own hair and I liked it...Call it spontaneity or rebel energy but 1 hour before an event last night I decided to cut my own hair! Chop chop," she revealed.

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling's famous friends gave her haircut their stamp of approval.

The actress admitted that she enlisted her daughter Stella McDermott to help style the back of her head. "I felt like a change. Out with the old in with the new ✨," Spelling continued. "I haven’t stopped smiling and beaming 💇🏼‍♀️. Change starts from within but sometimes a literal physical change can feed the soul. Show my new DIY DO some ♥️ in comments below xo. I call the do bc it’s start of spooky season {my fave}. 'Straight as an arrow, Blonde as a board.' Hair : 🙋🏼‍♀️.Makeup: 🙋🏼‍♀️.Sass : 🙋🏼‍♀️." "Great job sis 👏🥰," Phaedra Parks commented. Before the big chop, Spelling's blonde strands extended over her chest. She frequently wore hair extensions so that her locks would graze her butt.

Source: @torispelling/Instagram Tori Spelling chopped her hair at home.