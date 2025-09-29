or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Tori Spelling
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tori Spelling, 52, Goes Makeup-Free in Stunning New Photos After Chopping Her Own Hair

Photo of Tori Spelling
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling debuted her new bob in makeup-free photos with her dog.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling is owning her new 'do.

Just one day after chopping her own locks to a shoulder-length bob, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, went makeup-free in a series of new photos.

Spelling bared her midriff as she sat on her patio outdoors with her dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tori Spelling gave herself a dramatic haircut.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling gave herself a dramatic haircut.

She sported a sheer white crop top, with a black bra peeking out from underneath. The star paired her look with low-rise, checkered jeans, rings and a chain necklace as she stood barefoot, overlooking the mountains. She parted her new bob down the middle and tucked the money pieces behind her ears.

"Pure love," she captioned the post with her pooch.

Fans hyped up Spelling over her haircut in the comments section.

"Ok I’m SOLD on the diy haircut. 🔥," one person wrote.

"Love your hair @torispelling always loved you with a bob. Looks great ❤️," another user agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

Tori Spelling's Shocking DIY Haircut

Image of Tori Spelling cuddled up to her dog on the patio.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling cuddled up to her dog on the patio.

Spelling announced her at-home haircut in a Sunday, September 28, social media post. She shared two selfies of her bleached-blond locks chopped right underneath her chin.

"I cut my own hair and I liked it...Call it spontaneity or rebel energy but 1 hour before an event last night I decided to cut my own hair! Chop chop," she revealed.

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tori Spelling's famous friends gave her haircut their stamp of approval.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling's famous friends gave her haircut their stamp of approval.

The actress admitted that she enlisted her daughter Stella McDermott to help style the back of her head.

"I felt like a change. Out with the old in with the new ✨," Spelling continued. "I haven’t stopped smiling and beaming 💇🏼‍♀️. Change starts from within but sometimes a literal physical change can feed the soul. Show my new DIY DO some ♥️ in comments below xo. I call the do bc it’s start of spooky season {my fave}. 'Straight as an arrow, Blonde as a board.' Hair : 🙋🏼‍♀️.Makeup: 🙋🏼‍♀️.Sass : 🙋🏼‍♀️."

"Great job sis 👏🥰," Phaedra Parks commented.

Before the big chop, Spelling's blonde strands extended over her chest. She frequently wore hair extensions so that her locks would graze her butt.

Image of Tori Spelling chopped her hair at home.
Source: @torispelling/Instagram

Tori Spelling chopped her hair at home.

The TV star took to her Instagram Story to poll her followers on their thoughts surrounding the new style. 97 percent of users voted "yes," while only three percent selected "no."

"You like it you really like it!" Spelling wrote. "Which is amazing but most importantly I LOVE it. I feel so good. Loving ME. The season to shed what no longer serves you."

She admitted that her "boy BFF" and 90210 costar Brian Austin Green thinks she looks "at least a decade younger" now.

"Yassss I'll take it," Spelling exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.