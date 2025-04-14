tour de force orlando lucas dances across screens and social feeds

Dancing Through Life

For Lucas, dancing is passion embodied and he carries it in spades. Having won multiple dance competitions including the World Dance Crew Championships Pacific Qualifiers and Upgrade Australia Competition, the dancer is currently with New Zealand’s prestigious Identity Dance Company following his tenure with Fresh Groove Productions. The company has allowed Lucas to hone and advance his skills in hip hop, Afro, breakdance, popping, house, and freestyle dance. They are set to represent New Zealand in the upcoming World Dance Crew Championship Finals taking place in Auckland from April 14 - 19th.

Lucas’ dance talent has garnered him notice from leading choreographers including Riley Bourne, Kirsten Dodgen, and Joshua Cesan. Barely out of adolescence, Lucas has already taken the global stage, performing for the esteemed Showtime at the Apollo in New York.