OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Singer Tove Lo Frees the Nipple in Racy Sheer Dress at 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere: Photos

Photo of Tove Lo
Source: MEGA

Swedish singer Tove Lo dared to free the nipple on the red carpet, rocking a racy, see-through dress while attending the premiere of 'Wuthering Heights.'

Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Tove Lo dared to bare it all while attending the Wuthering Heights world premiere in Los Angeles.

The Swedish singer (real name: Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson), 38, stole the spotlight in a sheer lace dress that featured a halter neckline and ruffle skirt, while attending the red carpet on Wednesday, January 28.

Tove Lo Bared it All in a Sheer Gown

Photo of Tove Lo left little to the imagination in a sheer gown.
Source: MEGA

Tove Lo left little to the imagination in a sheer gown.

The gown was completely sheer, with the singer daring to go braless and pairing it with a skimpy white thong. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal, pairing the look by styling her brown locks in loose, beachy waves.

Lo made a statement by completing her racy ensemble with knee-high black leather boots.

The film, based on Emily Broëte's 1847 novel, sees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as love interests in the time period romantic drama, which is set to hit theaters on February 13.

'Wuthering Heights' Hits Theaters on February 13

image of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play love interests in the new flick.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play love interests in the new flick.

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane previously teased that "some English lit fans were not going to be happy" in reference to the film's interpretation of the novel.

“There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” he told Deadline in April 2025. “But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

Thirst Traps

Margot Robbie Teased the Film Would Be 'Bananas'

Photo of Margot Robbie teased the movie would be more 'bananas' than 'Saltburn.'
Source: MEGA

Margot Robbie teased the movie would be more 'bananas' than 'Saltburn.'

The Barbie actress, 35, teased in August 2025 that Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, would be even more "bananas" than the filmmaker's previous film, Saltburn.

“Just you wait,” Robbie said while giving the camera a thumbs up in a clip shared to Instagram. “It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant.

Margot Robbie Says Her Costar Jacob Elordi Would Be a 'Very Good Boyfriend'

Photo of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have praised each other during the press tour.
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have praised each other during the press tour.

Robbie spoke about the filming process to Vogue Australia on Wednesday, January 28, recalling a grand gesture Elordi, 28, planned for her on Valentine's Day.

"We were shooting on Valentine's Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses," Robbie said. "I remember thinking on Valentine's Day, oh he's probably a very good boyfriend, 'cause there's a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things."

In addition to the flower-filled room, Elordi wrote a note from the perspective of his character.

