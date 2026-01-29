Singer Tove Lo Frees the Nipple in Racy Sheer Dress at 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Tove Lo dared to bare it all while attending the Wuthering Heights world premiere in Los Angeles. The Swedish singer (real name: Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson), 38, stole the spotlight in a sheer lace dress that featured a halter neckline and ruffle skirt, while attending the red carpet on Wednesday, January 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Tove Lo Bared it All in a Sheer Gown

Source: MEGA Tove Lo left little to the imagination in a sheer gown.

The gown was completely sheer, with the singer daring to go braless and pairing it with a skimpy white thong. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal, pairing the look by styling her brown locks in loose, beachy waves. Lo made a statement by completing her racy ensemble with knee-high black leather boots. The film, based on Emily Broëte's 1847 novel, sees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as love interests in the time period romantic drama, which is set to hit theaters on February 13.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wuthering Heights' Hits Theaters on February 13

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie play love interests in the new flick.

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane previously teased that "some English lit fans were not going to be happy" in reference to the film's interpretation of the novel. “There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot,” he told Deadline in April 2025. “But just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie Teased the Film Would Be 'Bananas'

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie teased the movie would be more 'bananas' than 'Saltburn.'

The Barbie actress, 35, teased in August 2025 that Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, would be even more "bananas" than the filmmaker's previous film, Saltburn. “Just you wait,” Robbie said while giving the camera a thumbs up in a clip shared to Instagram. “It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant.

Margot Robbie Says Her Costar Jacob Elordi Would Be a 'Very Good Boyfriend'

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have praised each other during the press tour.