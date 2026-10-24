Trace Cyrus Says People in the Trump Administration Are 'Aliens' as He Shares Bizarre Theory: You’ll See Within the Next Few Years'

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Trace Cyrus is raising eyebrows after sharing a bizarre new Instagram video in which he claims that certain members of Donald Trump's administration are actually aliens. The "Cry Your Eyes Out" singer tied his unusual theory to the growing fascination with UFOs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life, suggesting that the public is becoming increasingly skeptical of the government's explanations about aliens. In the video, Cyrus pointed to what he perceived as unusual physical features among certain administration officials as supposed evidence of his claims. He also predicted that his theory would gain more attention in the coming years as conversations surrounding extraterrestrial life continue to grow.

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'Nobody Gives a F---'

Source: MEGA Cyrus brought up UFO disclosure, questioning if people have noticed the weird things.

Cyrus questioned why government officials appear to be pushing discussions about extraterrestrial life at a time when he believes public trust in the government has significantly declined. "I don't know if any of you guys have been keeping up with what's been going on with all this alien UFO disclosure, these congressional meetings with whistleblowers, ex-military," the singer-songwriter said. "It seems like nobody gives a f---, but the government's really trying to get us interested in like the alien UFO topic," he continued. Cyrus also referenced Steven Spielberg's upcoming science-fiction film Disclosure Day, suggesting that people have become increasingly skeptical of information coming from the government. "Nobody gave a f--- at all because we see through the bulls--- now. Anything that comes out of the government, even if you're telling us the truth at this point, we don't believe you. We don't care," he declared.

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He Points to Trump Administration Figures

Source: MEGA Cyrus called out people from the president's administration and claimed they're 'aliens.'

The "Cowgirl Ride" singer then turned his attention to Trump's administration, making the bizarre claim that some of its officials are actually extraterrestrials. "The real disclosure, though, is if you see all the weird people that are now part of the Trump administration, if you haven't kept up with it, just Google it," Cyrus said in the video. He went on to describe the individuals he was referring to as having "long necks, big a-- heads," before alleging, "They’re putting it on full display of the aliens they’ve been working with." Cyrus wrapped up his unusual theory with a bold prediction, declaring, "But you’ll see within the next few years, this is all going to be well-known knowledge."

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Cyrus Has Spoken About UFO Encounters Before

Source: MEGA Cyrus is among those celebrities who are curious about UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

This isn't the first time the "Typical Suspect" singer has expressed an interest in extraterrestrial life. In 2010, he teamed up with his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to develop a Syfy reality series titled UFO: Unbelievably Freakin’ Obvious, which explored unexplained phenomena and conspiracy theories. In October 2020, Trace also opened up about what he believed was a UFO encounter during a conversation with fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine. "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," he recalled. "I'm pretty sure about what I saw, but I'd also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow," he continued. Trace also claimed he spotted a being inside the mysterious object and even made eye contact with it. "I was shaken for, like, five days. It f----- me up," he admitted. Although the "Dark Road" singer said he didn't feel directly threatened during the alleged encounter, he revealed that the experience left him unsettled and concerned that the mysterious beings could return.

UFO Disclosure Has Also Drawn Attention in Congress

Source: MEGA Calls for UFO transparency continues.