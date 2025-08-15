or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tracee Ellis Ross
OK LogoNEWS

Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals How Barack Obama 'Failed' Her as a Friend in Comical Dating Story

photo of Tracee Ellis Ross and Barack Obama
Source: mega

It is safe to say that Tracee Ellis Ross won't be using Barack Obama for dating advice!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, August 14, Tracee Ellis Ross recounted a story about how former president Barack Obama let her down as a friend after he didn’t inform her about a boyfriend who ended up less appealing than she had first believed him to be.

“I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president and he was like, ‘I could have told you that,’” Ross told Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host Nicole Byer. “And I was like, ‘Well, you failed as a friend!’”

Article continues below advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross Jokes About Not Using Michelle Obama to Set Her Up on a Date

photo of The actress said she might consider asking Michelle Obama for dating advice
Source: mega

The actress said she might consider asking Michelle Obama for dating advice.

As the Girlfriends actress laughed, she added, “Like, it was your job to say that before, you know what I mean? Like, nip it in the bud.”

She later joked with Byer about how she’s never utilized Michelle Obama to find her a match — something she’s considering in the future.

“I’ve never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb, and I need to get on that,” the black-ish star admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross Explores Dating Younger Men

photo of Tracee Ellis Ross said she is open to exploring dating younger men
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Tracee Ellis Ross said she is open to exploring dating younger men.

In April, the 52-year-old joined Michelle on her “IMO” podcast, where she delved into how she prefers dating younger men.

“A lot of men my age are steeped in a toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks,” Tracee explained. “Anything that starts to smell of that for me — I did enough of it where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession or a prize — I just have no interest in it. And I will not do it again.”

MORE ON:
Tracee Ellis Ross

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tracee Ellis Ross Isn't Interested in Immature Men

photo of The actress said it isn't her job to 'teach' a man how to be a man
Source: mega

The actress said it isn't her job to 'teach' a man how to be a man.

The actress elaborated on her “openness” to explore younger men by explaining how she no longer wants to serve as her partner’s mother or teacher.

“I have long been past the age where I feel like it’s my job to teach somebody or grow them up,” she shared. “That, I’m not interested in.”

Tracee is currently single and has kept her love life under lock while thriving as a Hollywood actress. Her most well-known relationship was with music manager Abou “Bu” Thiam from 2011 until 2013.

'I'm Dreaming About Partnership'

photo of Tracee Ellis Ross recently said she is 'dreaming about partnership'
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Tracee Ellis Ross recently said she is 'dreaming about partnership.'

The Reed Between the Lines star has never been married and has no children. She did, however, open up in a September 2024 interview about her readiness for romance.

“I am dreaming about partnership and what that might be,” Tracee told the publication. “I want something that will be additive to [my life.] I’m pretty much a unicorn, and I’m looking for another unicorn.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.