Tracy Morgan Gifts Daniel Radcliffe and 'Reggie Dinkins' Cast Over 35 'Real Diamond' Football Jersey Necklaces

Tracy Morgan offered extravagant gifts to the cast and crew of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. During the Monday, February 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 57, revealed that he gave the everyone involved in the sports sitcom luxe football jersey necklaces. Host Sheinelle Jones was quick to notice that Morgan was wearing the bling during his appearance on their talk show.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tracy Morgan guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I’m trying to look in your eyes and be polite, but you’ve got so much bling on, if you could give me just one, you won’t even notice,” she joked. “The bling we’re most impressed with is that football necklace,” co-host Jenna Bush Hager added.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tracy Morgan gifted the cast and crew of 'Reggie Dinkins' jewelry.

“I bought about 35 of these, real diamonds, 18-carat gold, for everyone involved in the show. This is my way of saying ‘thank you.’ Sometimes, I don’t have the words to express it, so I show them, ‘thank you’...the cameramen, craft services, everybody,” Morgan explained. “Want to tell me thank you?” Jones teased.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tracy Morgan values everyone involved in the making of 'Reggie Dinkins.'

The comedian expressed how close he is to the cast and crew of the NBC series. “The day before shooting, we all had dinner at my house. Food brings us all together,” he recalled. “Everyone was comfortable and got to know each other and speaking and talking. I’m just looking around, like, ‘Yeah, we ain’t a team. We a family.’ Teams lose. You can’t pick and choose your family. Your family is your family, and that’s what we are. I told all the cameramen and everybody on the set, ‘I will get to know your name. Please be patient with me.’”

Tracy Morgan Thought It Would Be 'Interesting' Working With Daniel Radcliffe

Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe stars in 'Reggie Dinkins.'

Earlier in the conversation, Morgan elaborated on what it was like working on the show alongside Daniel Radcliffe. “A guy from the U.K. and a street guy from Brooklyn get together. How does that happen?” he pondered. “I think along the way, Tina Fey and Sam Means and Robert Carlock, as they travel, they meet people and they go, ‘Hmm, that would be interesting.’ So I think the world needs to see me and Daniel Radcliffe co-existing in the space. That’s interesting. Our thoughts were to get everyone in the house, to put their phones down and just watch some good, old-fashioned TV.”

Tracy Morgan Details Working With Megan Thee Stallion

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Tracy Morgan enjoyed working with Megan Thee Stallion.