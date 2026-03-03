'The Traitors' Star Rob Rausch Looks Shocked as Maura Higgins Reveals She's 1-Year 'Celibate' Amid Romance Rumors
March 3 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Rob Rausch seemed to have confirmed he was never intimate with Maura Higgins.
During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Irish TV personality, 35, revealed she’s been “celibate” for a year, despite romance rumors with the Traitors winner, 27.
“I’ve actually been celibate for over a year,” Higgins said while Rausch looked on, surprised.
“What’s this?” the 35-year-old continued, not believing that her costar was shocked by the news.
“I think I didn’t know that,” Rausch admitted.
Rob Rausch Reveals to Maura Higgins He's a Traitor
Higgins and Rausch were close allies throughout The Traitors before the latter betrayed his close friend by revealing he was the last standing traitor in the finale.
“Oh my god, I’m so stupid…I was so fooled by you…You absolute a--hole…You pinky promised! You’re a piece of work…I was so convinced…You’ve embarrassed me,” she said during the February 26 finale.
Are Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins Dating?
- Gabby Windey Goes Topless as She Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Robby Hoffman in Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot
- Lindsie Chrisley Claps Back After Robby Hayes’ Ex-Girlfriend Juliette Porter Says They Had ‘An Affair’
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard on 'Guilty' Feelings Over Ex Ryan Anderson's Heartbreak: 'I’m Trying to Live My Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans were particularly fired up because they wanted to see the Love Island stars come out of the show as a couple. However, the duo previously shut down dating rumors.
"I’m not gonna ruin it for the viewers, but no, nothing ever happened between me and Rob," Higgins told Us Weekly. "I genuinely look at Rob like a brother. Literally nothing ever happened. People online are saying I’m ‘d---matized.’ Believe me, you would know if I was d---matized. If they think that’s me flirting, then they do not know me, and they have never watched me on Love Island.”
The 27-year-old recently confirmed he has been seeing another woman for a few months.
Rob Rausch Plans to Buy Maura Higgins a Birkin Bag
To make up for his disloyalty on the show, Rausch will spend part of his $220,800 earnings on a Birkin bag for her.
“I haven’t gotten it yet…[but] I’ve secured a Birkin,” he said on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.
Higgins told Entertainment Weekly on March 2 that she tapped Traitors costar Lisa Rinna to help Rausch choose the perfect accessory.
"You can't just walk into Hermès and buy a Birkin. So Lisa Rinna, the queen herself, is helping Rob get the Birkin because Lisa has contacts. So I told him, 'Speak to Lisa.' I've sent him a picture of the exact bag I want. So now it's in his hands…" she explained. "I deserve this."
The Love Island alum emphasized how shocked she was to see her costar turn on her.
“[The night of the finale,] I was still in complete disbelief. Even to the producers, and I had to go and do a camera interview immediately. And honestly, on my life, I don't think I've ever been speechless like that in my whole life,” she remembered. “I even said to my mom afterwards, I was like, ‘Mommy, I couldn't speak.’ And I always have something to say, always. And I genuinely was lost for words. Yeah, complete disbelief.”
Rausch told GQ on February 27 that he had mixed feelings about his win.
“It was so weird, in that moment. ‘I did it, I won the game, it’s over’…but at the same time, it was very bittersweet. It wasn’t like, ‘Hooray!’ It wasn’t happy feelings straight away. I was like, ‘Oh, gosh,’” he recalled.