'The Traitors' Star Rob Rausch Looks Shocked as Maura Higgins Reveals She's 1-Year 'Celibate' Amid Romance Rumors

Rob Rausch seemed to have confirmed he was never intimate with Maura Higgins. During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the Irish TV personality, 35, revealed she’s been “celibate” for a year, despite romance rumors with the Traitors winner, 27.

Maura Higgins left Rob Rausch stunned after revealing she’s been “celibate” for over a year — despite nonstop romance rumors between the Traitors costars. Link below for all the details! (🎥: YOUTUBE)https://t.co/jg8uSW2X0j pic.twitter.com/EbZURx4kVh — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 3, 2026 Source: @OKMagazine/X Maura Higgins has been celibate for a year.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Rob Rausch, Maura Higgins and Eric Nam guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I’ve actually been celibate for over a year,” Higgins said while Rausch looked on, surprised. “What’s this?” the 35-year-old continued, not believing that her costar was shocked by the news. “I think I didn’t know that,” Rausch admitted.

Rob Rausch Reveals to Maura Higgins He's a Traitor

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Rob Rausch won 'The Traitors.'

Higgins and Rausch were close allies throughout The Traitors before the latter betrayed his close friend by revealing he was the last standing traitor in the finale. “Oh my god, I’m so stupid…I was so fooled by you…You absolute a--hole…You pinky promised! You’re a piece of work…I was so convinced…You’ve embarrassed me,” she said during the February 26 finale.

Are Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins Dating?

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch is reportedly not dating Maura Higgins and has another girlfriend.

Fans were particularly fired up because they wanted to see the Love Island stars come out of the show as a couple. However, the duo previously shut down dating rumors. "I’m not gonna ruin it for the viewers, but no, nothing ever happened between me and Rob," Higgins told Us Weekly. "I genuinely look at Rob like a brother. Literally nothing ever happened. People online are saying I’m ‘d---matized.’ Believe me, you would know if I was d---matized. If they think that’s me flirting, then they do not know me, and they have never watched me on Love Island.” The 27-year-old recently confirmed he has been seeing another woman for a few months.

Rob Rausch Plans to Buy Maura Higgins a Birkin Bag

Source: MEGA Maura Higgins felt betrayed by Rob Rausch on 'The Traitors.'

To make up for his disloyalty on the show, Rausch will spend part of his $220,800 earnings on a Birkin bag for her. “I haven’t gotten it yet…[but] I’ve secured a Birkin,” he said on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle. Higgins told Entertainment Weekly on March 2 that she tapped Traitors costar Lisa Rinna to help Rausch choose the perfect accessory. "You can't just walk into Hermès and buy a Birkin. So Lisa Rinna, the queen herself, is helping Rob get the Birkin because Lisa has contacts. So I told him, 'Speak to Lisa.' I've sent him a picture of the exact bag I want. So now it's in his hands…" she explained. "I deserve this." The Love Island alum emphasized how shocked she was to see her costar turn on her. “[The night of the finale,] I was still in complete disbelief. Even to the producers, and I had to go and do a camera interview immediately. And honestly, on my life, I don't think I've ever been speechless like that in my whole life,” she remembered. “I even said to my mom afterwards, I was like, ‘Mommy, I couldn't speak.’ And I always have something to say, always. And I genuinely was lost for words. Yeah, complete disbelief.”

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch said his 'Traitors' win was 'bittersweet.'