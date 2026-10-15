Travis Barker Reveals Text Kourtney Sent That Led to Them Being More Than Friends: 'Crazy'

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Travis Barker received one cheeky text from now-wife Kourtney Kardashian that took the two of them decidedly out of the friend zone. The Blink-182 drummer shared exactly what was in the message during a revealing new interview.

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Why Travis Barker Hadn't Thought of Kourtney Kardashian Romantically Before

Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM Travis Barker originally thought of Kourtney Kardashian as just a friend.

Barker first began socializing with the Kardashians after he moved in near them in Calabasas in 2007 — but it took until 2021 for him to start seeing Kourtney as more than a friend (she was also in a relationship with Scott Disick until 2015). "I mean, even when we first met, I was obviously tattooed from head to toe and in a band," he said in the interview. "I think that’s why I felt so comfortable being Kourtney’s friend because we were such opposites. I was like, 'Oh, I can think she’s cute or attractive or a great mom' because we’re so different." The reality star shares children Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with Disick, while Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 27, and biological children Landon, 23, and Alabama, 20, with ex Shanna Moakler.

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The Text That Took Them Out of the Friend Zone

Source: MEGA Travis Barker revealed the 'crazy' text.

But out of the blue in 2021, the mom-of-four texted the rocker "something crazy" that changed everything. "I was like, 'What?'" the musician recalled to The Times. "I had to look at my phone four times. I thought, there’s no way! I’d left any thoughts of us ever being anything more." When pressed to share exactly what was said, Barker replied, "OK, I had offered a mutual guy friend some dating advice. I was like, just have fun hooking up with girls. Think of it like a sport. Don’t try to get emotionally invested with everyone. Try to find your bearings. And then Kourtney texted something like, 'Why don’t you teach me how to find my bearings?' I’m like, oh my gosh. And I was scared because I thought, 'I can’t mess this up, I can’t mess this up.'"

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Travis Barker Originally Wanted to Date Kim Kardashian

Source: HNW-PHOTO/PICTURELUX / MEG Travis Barker originally had eyes for Kim Kardashian.

But while Kardashian and Barker have a sweet love story now, the drummer originally wanted to date a completely different sister: Kim Kardashian. In his 2015 book, as reported by The Times, he recalled meeting the SKIMS founder while she was working as an assistant for Paris Hilton, whom Barker was dating, in the 2000s. He recalled thinking of her as "eye candy" and even said to a friend, "I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f------ hot."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship Timeline

Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have a son together.