COUPLES Travis Kelce Details His 'Fun' Birthday Celebration With Taylor Swift After Date Night in NYC Source: @TAYLORSWIFT/INSTAGRAM Travis Kelce recounted celebrating his 37th birthday over an enjoyable Italian dinner with wife Taylor Swift in Manhattan. Joshua Sila Oct. 13 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Travis Kelce gave fans a glimpse inside his birthday dinner with wife Taylor Swift. "It was a good day, it was a fun day," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on the October 7 episode of the "New Heights" podcast. The couple marked Kelce's 37th birthday at Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, on October 5.

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Travis Called Dinner With Taylor a Fun Birthday Treat

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce thanked fans for the birthday wishes on his podcast, happily recalling his evening out alongside his wife.

The NFL star shared a few details about the evening while chatting with his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. "Got some food out here in New York," Travis continued, adding that he "got to hang with Tay." The couple was photographed arriving at Torrisi hand in hand. Taylor wore a black lace-trimmed midi dress with an oversized leather jacket and strappy heels, while Travis opted for a dark cardigan, black trousers and dress shoes.

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Torrisi's Desserts Made an Impression on Travis

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce raved about Torrisi's massive dessert selection on his podcast but refused to reveal his birthday gifts.

The restaurant's treat selection stood out to the three-time Super Bowl champion, who noted the staff treated them to a generous spread. "Torrisi's got some good desserts," he told Jason. "They brought out the entire arsenal." Travis particularly mentioned an espresso-inspired treat served with ice cream and chocolate underneath. "It was weird. It was nice though," he explained, calling Torrisi one of his favorite spots in New York City. The 37-year-old, however, kept details of any birthday presents to himself. When Jason tried to get him to reveal more about the celebration, Travis declined to elaborate. "I would love to just keep it moving," he replied.

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The Chiefs' Victory Was Travis' Best Birthday News

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce declared that Kansas City's victory over Las Vegas was his ultimate birthday highlight.

Dinner with Taylor was not the only highlight of the birthday celebrations. Travis also had reason to celebrate after Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 on October 4. "The best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory," he said, explaining that the win gave the Chiefs a 4-0 record heading into their bye week. The football player made clear that a loss would have put a damper on his birthday. "Losing ruins everyone's life," Travis quipped. "That's the f------ worst thing to ever go down."

Travis Plans to Work Out During the Chiefs' Bye Week

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce kept his bye week plans straightforward, opting to focus on workouts and watching football and baseball games.