Travis Kelce Details His 'Fun' Birthday Celebration With Taylor Swift After Date Night in NYC
Oct. 13 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce gave fans a glimpse inside his birthday dinner with wife Taylor Swift.
"It was a good day, it was a fun day," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on the October 7 episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
The couple marked Kelce's 37th birthday at Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, on October 5.
Travis Called Dinner With Taylor a Fun Birthday Treat
The NFL star shared a few details about the evening while chatting with his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce.
"Got some food out here in New York," Travis continued, adding that he "got to hang with Tay."
The couple was photographed arriving at Torrisi hand in hand. Taylor wore a black lace-trimmed midi dress with an oversized leather jacket and strappy heels, while Travis opted for a dark cardigan, black trousers and dress shoes.
Torrisi's Desserts Made an Impression on Travis
The restaurant's treat selection stood out to the three-time Super Bowl champion, who noted the staff treated them to a generous spread.
"Torrisi's got some good desserts," he told Jason. "They brought out the entire arsenal."
Travis particularly mentioned an espresso-inspired treat served with ice cream and chocolate underneath.
"It was weird. It was nice though," he explained, calling Torrisi one of his favorite spots in New York City.
The 37-year-old, however, kept details of any birthday presents to himself. When Jason tried to get him to reveal more about the celebration, Travis declined to elaborate.
"I would love to just keep it moving," he replied.
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The Chiefs' Victory Was Travis' Best Birthday News
Dinner with Taylor was not the only highlight of the birthday celebrations. Travis also had reason to celebrate after Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 on October 4.
"The best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory," he said, explaining that the win gave the Chiefs a 4-0 record heading into their bye week.
The football player made clear that a loss would have put a damper on his birthday.
"Losing ruins everyone's life," Travis quipped. "That's the f------ worst thing to ever go down."
Travis Plans to Work Out During the Chiefs' Bye Week
With Kansas City taking a break from game action, Travis also shared how he planned to spend the time off.
"I'm just gonna be working out," he said.
The Chiefs are scheduled to return to the field on October 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.