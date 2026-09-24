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Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'That's My Husband!' Cute Remark at Chiefs Game: 'Gotta Make My Girl Proud'

Split of Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA; @WOKDIOR/X

Travis Kelce reacted to Taylor Swift's cute gesture.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Travis Kelce is always doing his utmost to make his wife, Taylor Swift, proud.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end seemed delighted about the singer saying, "That's my husband!" at his game against the Colts on Sunday, September 19, when he discussed the moment with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their hit podcast, "New Heights."

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Taylor Swift's Gesture Inspired a Hilarious Meme

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Photo of People made memes out of Taylor Swift's reaction.
Source: @WELLS_INTHE_360/X; NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

People made memes out of Taylor Swift's reaction.

Watching the Colts game in her box, Taylor cheered happily when Travis scored a touchdown, pointing at her wedding ring while exclaiming, "That's my husband!"

The moment inspired many memes, with Jason showing Travis some of the best during the episode.

One person wrote over footage of the popstar, "My wife after I kill the spider she saw in our house."

Someone else wrote, "me after failing to parallel park in the same spot 10 times & he gets out to do it himself."

Another added, "Me when my husband actually finds all the right stuff at the grocery store without calling me for help."

Another meme read, "my neurosurgeon breadwinner wife watching me shotgun my 11th beer of the night."

Yet another said, "my girl when the tour guide at the historical site says that I asked a very good question."

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Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Cute Gesture

Photo of Travis Kelce tries to make Taylor Swift proud.
Source: NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Travis Kelce tries to make Taylor Swift proud.

While reading the memes out loud, the newlywed football player sprinkled in comments about his wife's gesture.

"Listen, just doing my deed as a husband," he quipped.

He added, "Listen, man. Proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud."

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Source: NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE
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Travis Kelce's Thoughts on the Colts Game

Photo of Travis Kelce is proud of his team.
Source: NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Travis Kelce is proud of his team.

Commenting on the actual game, which the Chiefs won 33-30, Travis said, "I'll tell you what, man, that Colts team, you better not sleep on 'em. They can play some f-----' football, man."

He added, "That's a good football team, man, but I'll tell you what: I couldn't be more proud of how our team reacted to the level of play that they were playing at."

However, he admitted the team can always improve.

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Source: NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Photo of Swift and Travis tied the knot in July.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Swift and Travis tied the knot in July.

The athlete and musician tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, and both bride and groom wore Dior.

Commenting on his own wedding on "New Heights" a couple of weeks ago, Travis told Jason, "The night was insane. It's a night we'll never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the evening, and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night — it was just so magical, man. I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did."

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