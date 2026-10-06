Travis Kelce Reveals Origin of 'Killa Trav' Nickname: Watch

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Killa Trav sounds like a nickname built for an NFL superstar, but Travis Kelce got it long before football made him famous. "I got that nickname when I was really young," Kelce revealed during an appearance for Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2026 fashion campaign posted on Instagram on September 1.

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Killa Trav Started on the Basketball Court

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce gave a special shout-out to his childhood friend Mike Goucher for inventing the Killa Trav moniker during their basketball days.

The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed the name was coined by friends who watched him play a different sport from the one he does today. "Killa Trav was a nickname that a lot of my friends gave me on the basketball court," the 37-year-old explained. He then tried to identify the person who first put the moniker into circulation. "I think it was my guy Mike Goucher. Shout out to Mike." The seasoned tight end added, "So that's where the handle [@killatrav] came from." Kelce also noted that childhood aliases tend to accumulate quickly. "Your friends call you all different types of names," observed the athlete.

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Killa Trav Isn't His Only Alias

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce revealed that his brother earned a separate, less intimidating moniker.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat picked up another nickname after reaching the NFL, but this one had a much different origin. During an April episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce went back to his brother's early days with the Kansas City Chiefs, when Travis wore hoop earrings and struggled through training camp. "Travis running around the Kansas City facility s------- s--- up, being called Hoopsie," Jason recalled. The nickname quickly became a potential merchandising opportunity. "Do we need Hoopsie merch?" Jason joked. "I'd get Tommy Hilfiger on it," Travis replied. "The Hoopsie line."

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He Was Also T-Rex

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Source: MEGA Travis Kelce also recalled his childhood basketball monikers T-Rex and Traveling Trav, joking they stemmed from his physical build and an aversion to dribbling.

During an October 2024 episode of their podcast, Travis disclosed another name from his early basketball days, when he was around 10 years old and playing in the low post. "I think 'T' for 'Travis,' and 'T-Rex' was kind of, like, a [mindset]. Like a mindset," the three-time Super Bowl champion shared. "Or it was because I was just, like, fat with short arms." Another childhood moniker came from a very different part of his game. "It was that and 'Traveling Trav,'" Travis remembered, explaining his aversion to one aspect of the game. "It was because I did not want to put that basketball on the board. I did not like to dribble."

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Big Yeti Joined the Collection

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce adopted the moniker Big Yeti while playing college basketball, which later inspired a line of podcast merchandise.

Another alias came during Travis' college years, when his appearance helped inspire an entirely different identity. During an October 2022 episode of "New Heights," Jason referenced his brother's time playing basketball at the University of Cincinnati. Travis then recalled, "I was just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling me 'Big Yeti.'" Big Yeti later made its way onto their podcast merchandise.

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Taylor Swift Added One More Nickname

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift later added to the collection during a podcast appearance, describing Travis Kelce as a human exclamation point and a vibe booster.