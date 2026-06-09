'Sports Illustrated' Model Jena Sims Admits Travis Kelce Is Her 'Hall Pass': My Husband 'Knows That'

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Jena Sims isn't shy about admitting she's a big fan of Travis Kelce. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 37, shared a funny story about meeting the Kansas City Chiefs star while appearing on People's WAG World series, released on Thursday, June 4.

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Source: MEGA Jena Sims revealed that Travis Kelce is her celebrity 'hall pass.'

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During the show's "Highlight Real" segment, host Skyler Caruso asked Sims to explain several photos from her Instagram account, including a carousel from the 2026 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. One of the snapshots brought back a memorable moment for the model. "That was a couple of seconds before or after I met Travis Kelce," she said of an Instagram photo that also featured her husband, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, on the green at the tournament in Arizona in February.

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Kelce Left a Lasting Impression

Source: MEGA The model said her husband, Brooks Koepka, is fully aware of her admiration for the NFL star.

As the conversation continued, Sims jokingly revealed just how excited she was to finally cross paths with the NFL superstar. Kelce teamed up with Koepka during the Annexus Pro-Am event at the February golf tournament, and Sims admitted she even put extra thought into what she wore that day. "I mean, he's my hall pass and Brooks knows that," she quipped on the show of the star tight end, who likes to play golf during NFL downtime. "Brooks was like, 'You are ridiculous' ... Thinking about I planned my outfit. I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce." "I don't know how to describe it. Sporty, a little more sportier than I would have normally gone in this type of day, but he was so nice, so sweet," she said of Kelce. "He met our nanny. He met [my son] Crew, obviously Brooks, he played with Brooks, that's how I met him." The model said Kelce's kindness made the experience even more memorable.

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Their Second Meeting Was Even More Surprising

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Source: MEGA Jena Sims met Travis Kelce for the first time during the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

Months later, Sims crossed paths with Kelce once again — and this time, she was caught completely off guard. "At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, 'Hey, it's good to see you again.' I'm like, 'Oh my God. You remember?'" she recalled. The unexpected interaction left Sims pleasantly surprised, especially considering how many people Kelce meets throughout the year.

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What About an Invite to Travis and Taylor's Wedding?

Source: @jenamsims/Instagram;MEGA The model admitted she carefully planned her outfit before meeting Travis Kelce.

After hearing about the encounters, Caruso jokingly wondered whether Sims had earned an invitation to Kelce's rumored wedding to fiancée Taylor Swift. The model quickly laughed off the idea while continuing the playful conversation. "I wish. No. I signed the NDA. No, I'm kidding. I wish. I have not. I don't know them like that," she made clear, joking, "He's like, 'This girl is crazy.' No, I'm not... It's not too late, Travis!" Despite her lighthearted comments about Kelce, Sims made it clear that she's perfectly happy in her own relationship.

Sims Is Happy With Her Own Love Story