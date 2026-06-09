'Sports Illustrated' Model Jena Sims Admits Travis Kelce Is Her 'Hall Pass': My Husband 'Knows That'
June 9 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET
Jena Sims isn't shy about admitting she's a big fan of Travis Kelce.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 37, shared a funny story about meeting the Kansas City Chiefs star while appearing on People's WAG World series, released on Thursday, June 4.
During the show's "Highlight Real" segment, host Skyler Caruso asked Sims to explain several photos from her Instagram account, including a carousel from the 2026 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
One of the snapshots brought back a memorable moment for the model.
"That was a couple of seconds before or after I met Travis Kelce," she said of an Instagram photo that also featured her husband, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, on the green at the tournament in Arizona in February.
Kelce Left a Lasting Impression
As the conversation continued, Sims jokingly revealed just how excited she was to finally cross paths with the NFL superstar.
Kelce teamed up with Koepka during the Annexus Pro-Am event at the February golf tournament, and Sims admitted she even put extra thought into what she wore that day.
"I mean, he's my hall pass and Brooks knows that," she quipped on the show of the star tight end, who likes to play golf during NFL downtime. "Brooks was like, 'You are ridiculous' ... Thinking about I planned my outfit. I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce."
"I don't know how to describe it. Sporty, a little more sportier than I would have normally gone in this type of day, but he was so nice, so sweet," she said of Kelce. "He met our nanny. He met [my son] Crew, obviously Brooks, he played with Brooks, that's how I met him."
The model said Kelce's kindness made the experience even more memorable.
Their Second Meeting Was Even More Surprising
- 'I Have No Idea What That's Like': Travis Kelce Brags He's Never Had a 'Dry Spell' in the Bedroom Amid Taylor Swift Romance
- Donna Kelce Spills! Travis' Mom Says She's Only Met '1 or 2' of His Exes Before Taylor Swift
- Taylor Swift Reveals Jason Kelce Was Told to Be on His 'Best Behavior' During Their First Meeting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Months later, Sims crossed paths with Kelce once again — and this time, she was caught completely off guard.
"At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, 'Hey, it's good to see you again.' I'm like, 'Oh my God. You remember?'" she recalled.
The unexpected interaction left Sims pleasantly surprised, especially considering how many people Kelce meets throughout the year.
What About an Invite to Travis and Taylor's Wedding?
After hearing about the encounters, Caruso jokingly wondered whether Sims had earned an invitation to Kelce's rumored wedding to fiancée Taylor Swift.
The model quickly laughed off the idea while continuing the playful conversation.
"I wish. No. I signed the NDA. No, I'm kidding. I wish. I have not. I don't know them like that," she made clear, joking, "He's like, 'This girl is crazy.' No, I'm not... It's not too late, Travis!"
Despite her lighthearted comments about Kelce, Sims made it clear that she's perfectly happy in her own relationship.
Sims Is Happy With Her Own Love Story
While she enjoys joking about her celebrity crush, Sims has no interest in trading places with anyone.
"No, I like my setup. I have a pretty good setup. I won't change it for the world," she said.
Sims and Koepka tied the knot in 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Turks and Caicos. Since then, they've welcomed son Crew and continued balancing family life with their high-profile careers.
Meanwhile, Page Six sources recently claimed that Swift and Kelce are planning an extravagant wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.
“If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue,” one source told the publication.
Another added that guests would be “transported to the venue on blacked-out buses and taking advantage of MSG’s multiple entrances and highly secure infrastructure.”