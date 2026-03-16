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Trey Parker and Matt Stone Set Rare 'Late Show' Interview With Stephen Colbert as Satire Titans Collide on CBS

Composite photo of Stephen Colbert, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
Source: MEGA

Trey Parker and Matt Stone booked a rare interview on 'The Late Show.'

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March 16 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

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Trey Parker and Matt Stone rarely sit down for interviews together. That’s part of why their upcoming appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is drawing unusual attention across the entertainment world.

The South Park creators will join Stephen Colbert on the March 16 episode of the CBS late-night show to mark the 15th anniversary of their Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. The episode will also feature original cast stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, along with a performance from the current Broadway cast.

But beyond the celebration of a Broadway milestone, the booking also brings together some of television’s most prominent satirical voices at a moment when media companies, politics and comedy are colliding in the public spotlight.

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A Rare Interview From Two Elusive Creators

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Image of Stephen Colbert hosted the duo for a Broadway milestone.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert will host the duo for a Broadway milestone.

Parker and Stone are known for keeping a relatively low profile despite their enormous cultural influence. Over the decades, the duo has built an empire spanning television, film, Broadway, and a recent $1.5 billion deal with Paramount+.

Their upcoming appearance on The Late Show marks their first joint visit to the program, even though the pair have previously appeared together on shows such as The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! during earlier waves of Book of Mormon success.

The musical itself remains a Broadway powerhouse. Premiering in 2011, The Book of Mormon has won nine Tony Awards and ranks among the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

The March 16 broadcast will celebrate the show’s upcoming 15th anniversary on March 24.

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Why the Moment Matters Now

Image of The appearance highlighted The Book of Mormon’s anniversary.
Source: MEGA

The appearance highlighted The Book of Mormon’s anniversary.

Parker and Stone have spent much of the current South Park season roasting their own corporate parent company, Paramount, and its leadership.

Their show has also taken repeated aim at President Donald Trump and members of his administration — satire that has occasionally intersected with real-world controversies involving CBS and its late-night programming.

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Image of CBS drew attention with a high-profile satire pairing.
Source: MEGA

CBS drew attention with a high-profile satire pairing.

“When creators like Trey Parker and Matt Stone make a rare appearance on a show like this, it almost always means the moment is bigger than a simple interview,” said Kaivan Shroff, a media and cultural analyst and founder of the Yale School of Management Social Media Lab.

According to Shroff, the pairing of these figures on a major network platform is likely to drive widespread conversation.

“Networks know that bringing together major satire voices during a politically charged moment guarantees attention and social-media conversation, and that is particularly true here given that both South Park and Colbert have been defiant of their corporate higher ups,” he explained.

A Platform for Comedy — and Controversy

Image of The rare interview fueled fresh media speculation.
Source: MEGA

The rare interview fueled fresh media speculation.

Shroff believes the appearance could serve multiple purposes for everyone involved.

“For Colbert, Parker, and Stone, they will likely use the moment to double down on their criticism of CBS’s new direction and President Trump more generally, earning them viral clout,” he said.

At the same time, the network itself may also benefit from the high-profile booking.

“The network is being accused of bias and censorship,” Shroff noted, “so what better way to dispel those accusations than by allowing these three critics to appear together and let it rip.”

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