TruGlo Modern Dental Membership Plans Offer Affordable, Luxury Service
There’s a whole lot more to dentistry than filling cavities and tightening braces. Implant and cosmetic dentistry can completely transform someone’s smile, and the Los Angeles-based TruGlo Modern Dental is here to bring patients’ visions to life. From implants to veneers, TruGlo Modern Dental offers high-quality aesthetic work at a cost-effective price that cuts out the typical high prices without the headaches that go along with dental insurance and premium price tags. The practice specializes in porcelain veneers, designed to address issues like chips, cracks, and stains, and dental implants that restore both function and aesthetics for a confident smile.
TruGLO Modern Dental is changing the game in the dental industry with a membership approach. Sure, a Netflix subscription is entertaining, but paying a monthly fee for quality dental care is a game-changer. Of course, the clinic does offer insurance. However, the TruGLO Modern Membership is a great option for patients without insurance, giving them benefits that are comparable to, if not better than, most dental insurance plans.
Patients have three state-of-the-art Los Angeles TruGLO Modern Dental locations to choose from, with a San Diego office in the works. With porcelain veneers, TruGlo can help you achieve a flawless smile, addressing imperfections with minimal invasiveness. For patients needing replacements for missing teeth, TruGLO’s dental implants offer a permanent, custom solution that restores both the look and function of the smile.
TruGLO Modern Membership Makes Dental Care Affordable
High-end dental care has always been out of reach for many people, but TruGLO Modern Dental is looking to change that tune with the TruGLO Modern Membership. The practice is committed to bringing the most advanced, state-of-the-art dental care to patients without the high costs typically associated with these services.
Membership prices start at just $55 or $65 per month based on the services prospective patients are looking for. While traditional insurance can be a hassle, TruGLO Modern Dental sidesteps the waiting periods, deductibles, and limitations that go along with the insurance game. With a membership plan, patients can access the care they need when they need it.
Full Coverage and Comprehensive Preventative Care
While most insurance plans only include two cleanings a year, the TruGLO Modern Membership provides patients with up to three. To boot, the cleanings include a detailed exam and X-rays. And for anyone who doesn’t want a third cleaning, patients can exchange it with an intense yet non-sensitive whitening treatment.
Figuring out what services are actually covered under insurance plans is often as annoying as it is time-consuming. Even after multiple phone calls and hours of time down the drain, patients can still walk away either unsure or with a rejection. It’s even worse when you get conflicting information and end up having to pay for a procedure out of pocket after expecting coverage. To combat that kind of treatment, TruGLO Modern Memberships apply to all dental services offered by the practice.
Between routine check-ups and advanced treatments, patients have access to the whole scope of offerings. Alongside the savings the membership provides, membership patients also have access to exclusive promotional offers throughout the year.
The Latest and Greatest in Dental Technology
The dentists at TruGLO Modern Dental are all about keeping up with the latest in dental technology, services, and the highest-quality materials. They provide a patient-centered approach that makes sure every visit is comfortable, efficient, and tailored to your needs. In short, affordable luxury is the primary mission of TruGLO Modern Dental.
Patients can utilize cosmetic treatments, dental fillings, dental crowns, dental implants, porcelain veneers, root canal treatments, dental bridges, tooth extractions, dentures, emergency dentistry, and sedation dentistry.
To schedule a consultation in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, or Calabasas, visit the TruGlo Modern Dental website.